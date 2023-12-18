I’ve Lived My Life Without a Dishwasher, Here’s the Dishrack I Can’t Live Without

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a lifelong New Yorker, I've lived in my share of cramped apartments, and one common theme amongst those tight spaces has been the lack of a dishwasher. That's right (cue sad violins), I've never lived with a dishwasher in my home. So the one thing I've always had to rely on is a dishrack. But, finding a reliable rack to dry your dishes and glasses is harder than it sounds. I've had ones that have rusted, cracked, gathered moldy pools of water…the list goes on. Well, my search for the perfect dishrack has drawn to a close, because the best dishrack that I've ever owned is the simplehuman Steel Frame Dishrack.

It has so many great features, while still managing to look sleek and awesome, too. It measures 22.3 x 20.2 inches and features a drainage system with a built-in drip tray and swivel spout that pivots to keep water flowing into the direction of the sink. And this thing works! As soon as I put in a wet plate or glass, I immediately see water flowing down the spout. You can even remove the spout for convenient cleaning. Actually, the whole rack is incredibly easy to clean because the plastic tray is designed with a hydrophilic coating – which basically means the water spreads so it dries more evenly and doesn't build up on the surface. And if you have a dishwasher (lucky you), the utensil holder and wire frame are top-rack dishwasher-safe.

Another problem I've had with racks in the past has been rusting. The simplehuman rack is made of a rustproof material that's durable and sturdy, and the stainless steel model has a fingerprint-proof finish that reduces smudges and keeps the surface shiny. You can also get it in black or white to match your kitchen's aesthetic, or opt for a smaller, compact version.

There's even a built-in rack that can hold up to four extra-large Bordeaux wine glasses. This was a game changer for me. I was constantly breaking my stemware because there was never a safe, dedicated space for them. Now I can dry them in peace and I also use the rack to hold my wine glasses when I'm not using them (another byproduct of cramped NYC apartments is not enough cabinet space).

So, there you have it, I went from hating my sink area to loving it and actually looking forward to washing dishes. Thanks, simplehuman! It's priced at $100, which is high compared to other dishracks I've owned, but the quality and durability is superior. This rack is an investment that I cannot recommend enough. And, you don't have to live in a small apartment to use it, this dishrack is perfect for any space. Try it out, you'll love it, too.