I’ve Lived My Life Without a Dishwasher, Here’s the Dishrack I Can’t Live Without

As a lifelong New Yorker, I've lived in my share of cramped apartments, and one common theme amongst those tight spaces has been the lack of a dishwasher. That's right (cue sad violins), I've never lived with a dishwasher in my home. So the one thing I've always had to rely on is a dishrack. But, finding a reliable rack to dry your dishes and glasses is harder than it sounds. I've had ones that have rusted, cracked, gathered moldy pools of water…the list goes on. Well, my search for the perfect dishrack has drawn to a close, because the best dishrack that I've ever owned is the simplehuman Steel Frame Dishrack.
It has so many great features, while still managing to look sleek and awesome, too. It measures 22.3 x 20.2 inches and features a drainage system with a built-in drip tray and swivel spout that pivots to keep water flowing into the direction of the sink. And this thing works! As soon as I put in a wet plate or glass, I immediately see water flowing down the spout. You can even remove the spout for convenient cleaning. Actually, the whole rack is incredibly easy to clean because the plastic tray is designed with a hydrophilic coating – which basically means the water spreads so it dries more evenly and doesn't build up on the surface. And if you have a dishwasher (lucky you), the utensil holder and wire frame are top-rack dishwasher-safe.
Another problem I've had with racks in the past has been rusting. The simplehuman rack is made of a rustproof material that's durable and sturdy, and the stainless steel model has a fingerprint-proof finish that reduces smudges and keeps the surface shiny. You can also get it in black or white to match your kitchen's aesthetic, or opt for a smaller, compact version.
There's even a built-in rack that can hold up to four extra-large Bordeaux wine glasses. This was a game changer for me. I was constantly breaking my stemware because there was never a safe, dedicated space for them. Now I can dry them in peace and I also use the rack to hold my wine glasses when I'm not using them (another byproduct of cramped NYC apartments is not enough cabinet space).
So, there you have it, I went from hating my sink area to loving it and actually looking forward to washing dishes. Thanks, simplehuman! It's priced at $100, which is high compared to other dishracks I've owned, but the quality and durability is superior. This rack is an investment that I cannot recommend enough. And, you don't have to live in a small apartment to use it, this dishrack is perfect for any space. Try it out, you'll love it, too.
Steel Frame Dishrack - Standard
Available in grey, white and black matte, the Standard Steel Frame Dishrack is the dishrack of my dreams. Measuring 22.3 x 20.2 inches, it's rustproof, easy to clean, has a separate area for glasses (with a drip tray beneath) and even features a built-in rack for easily drying delicate wine glasses.
The Compact Version
Steel Frame Dishrack - Compact
Measuring 15 x 15.5 inches, the simplehuman compact dishrack has all the amazing features of the standard version, just in a smaller package. There's no rack for drying wine glasses, but there's plenty of room for plates, glasses, and silverware. One reviewer reported, "I was worried the compact size would be too small but it's the perfect size for a single individual! It honestly pushes me to do my dishes and I hate to say this but I enjoy doing my dishes now because of this dishrack."
Other Sink Essentials
HapiRm Multifunctional Kitchen Sink Caddy
This kitchen caddy has plenty of room to keep your sponges, brushes, dish soap, and more, together in one organized place. It's rustproof and features a removable plastic drain tray at the bottom to collect excess water. This fan noted, "It's big enough to hold all the items in the description picture but small enough not to be too bulky."
S&T INC. Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder
With over 26,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this soap dispenser and sponge holder is a wildly popular kitchen find for good reason. Just place your sponge on the top, press down, and soap from the bottom is automatically dispensed into the sponge. It can hold up to 13 ounces of dish soap and features nonslip feet for stability. Washing dishes just got a little easier.
Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Towels, 4-Pack
Lightweight, breathable, and super absorbent, these dish towels are a great pick for the kitchen. They're made of a cotton waffle weave that's soft on your dishes and glass, and durable for continued use. You can grab them in 24 colors and prints, and packs of four, six, eight and twelve.
JBHO Hand Blown Italian Style Crystal Bordeaux Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Since the simplehuman dishrack makes it so easy to dry stemware, why not stock up with this set of four crystal wine glasses? They're lightweight, yet sturdy, and designed to keep wine breathing freely. This shopper raved, "These glasses are beautiful to hold and elevate the wine drinking experience."
Scotch-Brite Brush Scrubber
Another great tool that can make washing greasy dishes, pots, and pans a breeze is the Scotch-Bright Brush Scrubber. It features a built-in scraper to remove stuck-on food, plus a button that releases a precise amount of dish soap to the bristles. This reviewer reported, "The design of the Dishwand is genius – it's incredibly ergonomic, fitting comfortably in my hand, making it easy to grip and maneuver. The scrubber brush is effective at tackling even the toughest, stuck-on food without scratching my cookware."
