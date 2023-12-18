How Taylor Swift Played a Role in Katie Couric Learning She’s Going to Be a Grandma

Journalist Katie Couric learned she was going to be a grandma in the sweetest way after daughters Ellie and Caroline Monahan pulled inspiration from the Eras Tour for the announcement.

Katie Couric has some breaking news: She's going to be a grandma.

And the legendary journalist found out in true Swiftie fashion—with a beaded friendship bracelet.

"Brandy, Brandy, B, granny," the 66-year-old attempted to read aloud in the Dec. 17 Instagram video before reading "Granny to be."

Katie's eldest, Ellie Monahan, then announced the news, saying, "I'm pregnant!"

While the former Today anchor just shared the video, she'd been holding onto it for months.

"Been dying to tell you," she wrote alongside the sweet announcement. "This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, 'Don't worry, we made one for you!'"

The friendship bracelet exchange, which has become a tradition for Swifties attending shows, was the perfect way to announce the news since Katie has been a longtime fan of the pop star.

The mother of two attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in August at SoFi Stadium with daughters Ellie and Caroline. At the time, she shared an Instagram post of the enchanted night, but she knew it was too delicate to share her daughter's news.

"This was a once in a lifetime experience," she reflected in the Aug. 4 caption. "I'm so glad I got to share with my girls who each have a PhD in Swiftology."

"They know every word to every song and every designer Taylor was wearing," she continued. "We felt so lucky to experience this together."

As for the Emmy Award-winning journalist, she also knows the Grammy singer all too well, sharing a few photos in an Instagram tribute on Taylor's birthday. 

"I've known her since 2009 and I am amazed at the woman she's become," Katie wrote on Dec. 13. "Brilliant at business, songwriting, boosting local economies and keeping her head on her shoulders after almost being brought to her knees by the celebrity machine. I'm thrilled for her happiness."

