How Taylor Swift Played a Role in Katie Couric Learning She’s Going to Be a Grandma

Katie Couric has some breaking news: She's going to be a grandma.

And the legendary journalist found out in true Swiftie fashion—with a beaded friendship bracelet.

"Brandy, Brandy, B, granny," the 66-year-old attempted to read aloud in the Dec. 17 Instagram video before reading "Granny to be."

Katie's eldest, Ellie Monahan, then announced the news, saying, "I'm pregnant!"

While the former Today anchor just shared the video, she'd been holding onto it for months.

"Been dying to tell you," she wrote alongside the sweet announcement. "This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, 'Don't worry, we made one for you!'"

The friendship bracelet exchange, which has become a tradition for Swifties attending shows, was the perfect way to announce the news since Katie has been a longtime fan of the pop star.

The mother of two attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in August at SoFi Stadium with daughters Ellie and Caroline. At the time, she shared an Instagram post of the enchanted night, but she knew it was too delicate to share her daughter's news.