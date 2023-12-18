Amanda Bynes Reveals Why She's Pressing Pause on Her Podcast One Week After Its Debut

Watch : Amanda Bynes Returns To The Spotlight In New Podcast

Amanda Bynes is taking a hiatus from her latest project.

As quickly as it came, so goes her new venture, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, which debuted its pilot episode on Dec. 9.

"So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," the Amanda Show alum began a Dec. 17 TikTok. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it."

She continued, "Thank you everyone who watched I really hope you enjoyed it, and that is all for now."

And fans of the ‘90s and early aughts star were sure to share their encouragement for Amanda to keep going with the new project.

"WE DONT NEED GUESTS. We would love to hear about YOU," one user commented, while another added, "Nothing wrong with starting small and growing!!!"