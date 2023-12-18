Amanda Bynes Reveals Why She's Pressing Pause on Her Podcast One Week After Its Debut

Amanda Bynes is taking a hiatus from her latest project.
As quickly as it came, so goes her new venture, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, which debuted its pilot episode on Dec. 9.
"So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," the Amanda Show alum began a Dec. 17 TikTok. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it."
She continued, "Thank you everyone who watched I really hope you enjoyed it, and that is all for now."
And fans of the ‘90s and early aughts star were sure to share their encouragement for Amanda to keep going with the new project.
"WE DONT NEED GUESTS. We would love to hear about YOU," one user commented, while another added, "Nothing wrong with starting small and growing!!!"
The first episode of the podcast—which Amanda hosted alongside biochemist Paul Sieminski—featured an interview with Los Angeles based tattoo artist Dahlia Moth, who had met the Hairspray star while working at a Spirit Halloween store a few years ago.
@amandaamandaamanda1986
Thank you guys again? original sound - Amanda B.
The podcast marked the 37-year-old's first predominantly public facing project in almost a decade, choosing instead to keep her life out of the public eye and focus on projects outside of Hollywood, including earning an associate's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.
The news of the podcast's pause comes after Amanda said she'd be recording the series' second episode within two weeks of its premiere while thanking fans for tuning in.
"I want to thank everyone who watched the first episode of the podcast," the She's The Man actress said in the Dec. 11 video. "I had the best time filming it, it was so much fun. Thank you so much for the support, I love you all and i hope you all have a beautiful night."
