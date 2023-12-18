Amanda Bynes Reveals Why She's Pressing Pause on Her Podcast One Week After Its Debut

Amanda Bynes is taking a break from her new venture Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast only 11 days after the series premiered.

Watch: Amanda Bynes Returns To The Spotlight In New Podcast

Amanda Bynes is taking a hiatus from her latest project. 

As quickly as it came, so goes her new venture, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, which debuted its pilot episode on Dec. 9.

"So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," the Amanda Show alum began a Dec. 17 TikTok. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it."

She continued, "Thank you everyone who watched I really hope you enjoyed it, and that is all for now."

And fans of the ‘90s and early aughts star were sure to share their encouragement for Amanda to keep going with the new project. 

"WE DONT NEED GUESTS. We would love to hear about YOU," one user commented, while another added, "Nothing wrong with starting small and growing!!!"

A Comprehensive Guide to All the TV Rewatch Podcasts

The first episode of the podcast—which Amanda hosted alongside biochemist Paul Sieminski—featured an interview with Los Angeles based tattoo artist Dahlia Moth, who had met the Hairspray star while working at a Spirit Halloween store a few years ago.

The podcast marked the 37-year-old's first predominantly public facing project in almost a decade, choosing instead to keep her life out of the public eye and focus on projects outside of Hollywood, including earning an associate's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.

The news of the podcast's pause comes after Amanda said she'd be recording the series' second episode within two weeks of its premiere while thanking fans for tuning in.

"I want to thank everyone who watched the first episode of the podcast," the She's The Man actress said in the Dec. 11 video. "I had the best time filming it, it was so much fun. Thank you so much for the support, I love you all and i hope you all have a beautiful night."

So until Amanda once again decides to press the record button, keep reading to relive some of her most iconic roles from over the years. 

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Marianne, Easy A

Snow White goes Greek in this modern day interpretation of the fairytale classic, where Amanda moves into a house with seven dorks—see what they did there?—after finding out that the sorority life isn't for her.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Sydney White, Sydney White

Amanda totally nailed the role of a holier-than-thou mean girl.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Host, The Amanda Show

The actress picked up an impressive three Favorite TV Actress wins at the Kids' Choice Awards for her role in the sketch series.

Sam Urdank/Universal Pictures/THA/Shutterstock

Kaylee, Big Fat Liar

Amanda made her big film debut in this film and she certainly didn't disappoint—the film brought in a whopping $48 Million. Those numbers don't, ahem, lie!

Wb-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Holly, What I Like About You

Aww, remember when Amanda played Jennie Garth's fresh-faced and cheeky younger sister in this television series?

Dreamworks Skg/Kobal/Shutterstock

Viola, She's the Man

The young star was nearly unrecognizable when she played a teen boy in this take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. We're sure even the Bard would've appreciated her entertaining performance. 

David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Penny Pingleton, Hairspray

The multitalented gal proved she could sing just as well as she could act in this remake of the '80s classic. 

Shutterstock

Daphne Reynolds, What a Girl Wants

While what a gal does actually want may be up for debate, we're sure we want to see more of Amanda taking on comedic roles like this one. Plus, the fact that Brit hottie Colin Firth played her dad didn't hurt either.  

