Alex Batty Disappearance Case: U.K. Boy Who Went Missing at 11 Years Old Found 6 Years Later

Alex Batty has been reunited with his loved ones.

Six years after the U.K. native—who was 11 years old at the time—vanished while on a trip to Spain, he has been found while hitchhiking in France, police have confirmed.

"It gives me great pleasure to say that Alex has now made his safe return back to the U.K. after six years," Assistant Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Matt Boyle, said in a Dec. 17 press conference, explaining officers helped reunite him with a family member. "This moment was undoubtedly huge for him, and his loved ones and we're glad they've been able to see each other again after all this time."

Authorities noted that they're working on establishing the exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

"Speaking with him at a pace that feels comfortable to him will ultimately determine how this case is progressed and whether there's a criminal investigation to ensue," Matt explained. "Our continued focus in supporting Alex and his family in partnership with other local agencies to ensure they are safe, their well-being is looked after and his reintegration in society is as easy as possible."