Taylor Swift’s Game Day Beanie Featured a Sweet Shoutout to Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift upped her NFL game day style with what turned out to be a homemade beanie that bore a nod to her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift isn't just wearing her heart on her sleeve: she's also wearing it on her head. 

The Grammy winner was once again on hand to support boyfriend Travis Kelce at his Dec. 17 NFL matchup. And this time, her game day beanie had a special detail sewn into the brim: the number 87, which also happens to be the jersey number for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. 

But as it turns out, this specific showing of support was the work of a dedicated fan by the name of Kat, who works for Westside Storey, the company where Taylor's team has reportedly purchased the vintage Chiefs sweatshirts she's been wearing to games. Per a video Kat shared to TikTok, when she learned the order might actually be headed to the "Anti-Hero" singer herself, she decided to crochet a beanie to add to the package.

And sure enough, when NFL Sunday rolled around, Taylor was wearing the homemade white and red knit cap, complete with the "87" Kat had stitched into the brim. 

photos
Taylor Swift's NFL Game Style

In addition to detailing how the hat came to be, Kat also shared a number of images to her crocheting Instagram of Taylor from the game. She captioned the post, "TAYLOR SWIFT IS WEARING THE HAT I MADE HER BRB PASSING AWAY RN."

Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty) & kuttheknit (Instagram)

For her part, Taylor rounded out her game-day look with an extra special detail: her dad Scott Swift was by her side—in matching Chiefs red—to see the Kansas City team take on the New England Patriots. 

This is not the first time Scott and Travis have crossed paths, though, in fact the two stood side by side to support Taylor at one of her Eras Tour stops in Argentina in November. It was there that Travis was infamously caught on camera leaving Taylor's dad hanging for a high five. 

The 34-year-old later addressed the moment on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, saying, "Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."

And for more of Taylor and her Travis-inspired hat at the recent Chiefs game, keep reading.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Father-Daughter Outing

Scott Swift joined daughter Taylor Swift and her friends Brittany Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife), Ashley Avignone and Alana Haim as the singer supported boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team played the New England Patriots Dec. 17, 2023. It marked the seventh time the singer has been spotted at one of the Chiefs star tight end's games.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

What a Play

Taylor and her squad cheer on the Chiefs.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dad & Me

Scott appears with his daughter and her squad.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Hugs

Taylor and her dad exchange a hug in the VIP suite.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Girl Power

Taylor, Brittany and Ashley cheer on the team.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Taylor and her squad root for the Chiefs.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Brittany chats with Taylor.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Squad Goals

The group enjoys the game.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Travis Kelce

Taylor's boyfriend appears on the field.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and quarterback appear together before kickoff.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Bro Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and quarterback appear together on the field

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Touchdown!

The Chiefs score!

