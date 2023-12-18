Taylor Swift’s Game Day Beanie Featured a Sweet Shoutout to Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift isn't just wearing her heart on her sleeve: she's also wearing it on her head.
The Grammy winner was once again on hand to support boyfriend Travis Kelce at his Dec. 17 NFL matchup. And this time, her game day beanie had a special detail sewn into the brim: the number 87, which also happens to be the jersey number for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
But as it turns out, this specific showing of support was the work of a dedicated fan by the name of Kat, who works for Westside Storey, the company where Taylor's team has reportedly purchased the vintage Chiefs sweatshirts she's been wearing to games. Per a video Kat shared to TikTok, when she learned the order might actually be headed to the "Anti-Hero" singer herself, she decided to crochet a beanie to add to the package.
And sure enough, when NFL Sunday rolled around, Taylor was wearing the homemade white and red knit cap, complete with the "87" Kat had stitched into the brim.
In addition to detailing how the hat came to be, Kat also shared a number of images to her crocheting Instagram of Taylor from the game. She captioned the post, "TAYLOR SWIFT IS WEARING THE HAT I MADE HER BRB PASSING AWAY RN."
For her part, Taylor rounded out her game-day look with an extra special detail: her dad Scott Swift was by her side—in matching Chiefs red—to see the Kansas City team take on the New England Patriots.
This is not the first time Scott and Travis have crossed paths, though, in fact the two stood side by side to support Taylor at one of her Eras Tour stops in Argentina in November. It was there that Travis was infamously caught on camera leaving Taylor's dad hanging for a high five.
The 34-year-old later addressed the moment on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, saying, "Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."
And for more of Taylor and her Travis-inspired hat at the recent Chiefs game, keep reading.