Taylor Swift’s Game Day Beanie Featured a Sweet Shoutout to Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Watch : Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift for Jersey Sales Spike

Taylor Swift isn't just wearing her heart on her sleeve: she's also wearing it on her head.

The Grammy winner was once again on hand to support boyfriend Travis Kelce at his Dec. 17 NFL matchup. And this time, her game day beanie had a special detail sewn into the brim: the number 87, which also happens to be the jersey number for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

But as it turns out, this specific showing of support was the work of a dedicated fan by the name of Kat, who works for Westside Storey, the company where Taylor's team has reportedly purchased the vintage Chiefs sweatshirts she's been wearing to games. Per a video Kat shared to TikTok, when she learned the order might actually be headed to the "Anti-Hero" singer herself, she decided to crochet a beanie to add to the package.

And sure enough, when NFL Sunday rolled around, Taylor was wearing the homemade white and red knit cap, complete with the "87" Kat had stitched into the brim.