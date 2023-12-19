Real Housewives OG Luann de Lesseps’ Christmas Gift Ideas Are Cool— Not All, Like, Uncool

We interviewed Luann de Lesseps because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You will have a very countess Christmas because Luann de Lesseps is here to make your shopping easier with some thoughtful holiday gift ideas. If you're worried that you won't get your gifts in time, the Bravo star has a great gift you can buy without waiting for shipping. She is back on tour with a new show, Countess Cabaret. That's a gift that The Real Housewives of New York City fans will appreciate for sure.
If you're shopping for someone who wants to feel like a Real Housewives star, Luann recommends beauty products, explaining, "We need to be camera-ready at the drop of a hat." Luann shares must-haves for fitness enthusiasts, her daughter Victoria, her son Noel, and her favorite gift she's ever received from her RHONY co-stars.
Luann is the gift that keeps on giving. If you want more Luann content, she's starring in Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.
Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat
This Gaiam Essentials yoga mat is a top-seller with 29,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has a soft, thick cushion that provides great support while you exercise and a textured grip to prevent you from slipping. The best part? You don't need a carrying case because it comes with an easy-to-attach carrier strap for simple transport. It is available in 9 colorways.
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
The Alo Yoga Warrior Mat is perfectly cushioned for optimal joint support. Plus, it's sweat-wicking and anti-odor. There are 7 colorways to choose from.
Luann de Lesseps' Under $25 Gift Ideas
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle
"Money can't buy you class but it can buy you a candle…and who doesn't love a candle? If you want to spend a little more you can get tickets to see Countess Cabaret for $50!"
These candles are a top-seller with 31,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 16 scents to choose from.
Countess Cabaret Tickets
If you're looking for gifts that are cool (and "not all uncool"), tickets to Luann's cabaret are a great choice. Currently, there dates from December- June with more shows on the way!
Luann de Lesseps' Favorite Gift From a Real Housewives Star
Kiki de Montparnasse Dual Warming Wand
Luann received this vibrator as gift from Kelly Bensimon. This gift pick is made from medical grade phthalate-free silicone and it's water-resistant. It has 8 vibration patterns on each end.
Luann de Lesseps' Gift Ideas for Her Daughter Victoria
"Victoria loves scarves or a warm and cozy cashmere sweater from J. Crew."
Wander Agio Winter Warm Lattice Large Scarf
Bundle up with this super-soft, large scarf. It's available in 26 colorways and has 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
You can never go wrong with a J.Crew cashmere sweater. It will be on-trend forever and it's made from high-quality fabric you'll wear for years to come. There are 14 gorgeous colorways to choose from, ranging from bold to neutral.
Bosobo Paint Brushes Set
This is a great deal on high-quality, top-rated paint brushes with 39,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You get TWO sets with 20 brushes each. There are 7 colorways.
Fixsmith Stretched White Blank Canvas- Pack of 12
Create beautiful works of art with this 12-pack of stretched canvases that has 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Luann de Lesseps' Hack for Eggs a la Francaise
Le Creuset Signature Saucepan
If you want to make Luann's signature dish the next time you cook breakfast, she says, "A saucepan from Le Creuset is my go-to."
Luann's pick comes in a ton of colors and there are some great options at QVC, Amazon, and Le Creuset.
Luann de Lesseps' Beauty Gift Ideas
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
"GrandeLASH is the best product for lashes and brows. It keeps my brows and eyelashes looking thicker and healthier. One of my favs!"
Luann's recommendation has 107.7K+ Sephora Loves, 4,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 32,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
