Real Housewives OG Luann de Lesseps’ Christmas Gift Ideas Are Cool— Not All, Like, Uncool

Money can't buy you class, but it can buy you these Christmas presents recommended by Luann de Lesseps— including a vibrator she received from a Real Housewives co-star.

Shop Luann de Lesseps Holiday Gift GuideE! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Luann de Lesseps, Gaiam Essentials, Kiki de Montparnasse, J.Crew, Le Creuset, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Grande Cosmetics, Bosobo

You will have a very countess Christmas because Luann de Lesseps is here to make your shopping easier with some thoughtful holiday gift ideas. If you're worried that you won't get your gifts in time, the Bravo star has a great gift you can buy without waiting for shipping. She is back on tour with a new show, Countess Cabaret. That's a gift that The Real Housewives of New York City fans will appreciate for sure. 

If you're shopping for someone who wants to feel like a Real Housewives star, Luann recommends beauty products, explaining, "We need to be camera-ready at the drop of a hat." Luann shares must-haves for fitness enthusiasts, her daughter Victoria, her son Noel, and her favorite gift she's ever received from her RHONY co-stars.

Luann is the gift that keeps on giving. If you want more Luann content, she's starring in Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

Luann de Lesseps' Fitness Gift Ideas

E!: We've seen you prioritize fitness during RHONY cast trips and on Crappie Lake. Share a product that makes it easier to work out when you're on the go/traveling. 
LD: A yoga mat from Alo Yoga or Gaiam makes it easy to work out anywhere..even in a motel room.

Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat

This Gaiam Essentials yoga mat is a top-seller with 29,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has a soft, thick cushion that provides great support while you exercise and a textured grip to prevent you from slipping. The best part? You don't need a carrying case because it comes with an easy-to-attach carrier strap for simple transport. It is available in 9 colorways.

$22
$21
Amazon

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat

The Alo Yoga Warrior Mat is perfectly cushioned for optimal joint support. Plus, it's sweat-wicking and anti-odor. There are 7 colorways to choose from.

$128
Alo

Luann de Lesseps' Under $25 Gift Ideas

Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle

"Money can't buy you class but it can buy you a candle…and who doesn't love a candle? If you want to spend a little more you can get tickets to see Countess Cabaret for $50!"

These candles are a top-seller with 31,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 16 scents to choose from. 

$22
Amazon

Countess Cabaret Tickets

If you're looking for gifts that are cool (and "not all uncool"), tickets to Luann's cabaret are a great choice. Currently, there dates from December- June with more shows on the way! 

Shop
Now

Luann de Lesseps' Favorite Gift From a Real Housewives Star

Kiki de Montparnasse Dual Warming Wand

Luann received this vibrator as gift from Kelly Bensimon. This gift pick is made from medical grade phthalate-free silicone and it's water-resistant. It has 8 vibration patterns on each end. 

$160
Revolve
$160
Neiman Marcus
$160
FWRD

Luann de Lesseps' Gift Ideas for Her Daughter Victoria

"Victoria loves scarves or a warm and cozy cashmere sweater from J. Crew."

Wander Agio Winter Warm Lattice Large Scarf

Bundle up with this super-soft, large scarf. It's available in 26 colorways and has 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$17
Amazon

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

You can never go wrong with a J.Crew cashmere sweater. It will be on-trend forever and it's made from high-quality fabric you'll wear for years to come. There are 14 gorgeous colorways to choose from, ranging from bold to neutral.

$128
$89
J.Crew

Luann de Lesseps' Gift Ideas for Her Son Noel

"Art supplies like paint, brushes, or canvas are always the perfect pick for Noel."

Bosobo Paint Brushes Set

This is a great deal on high-quality, top-rated paint brushes with 39,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You get TWO sets with 20 brushes each. There are 7 colorways.

$13
$7
Amazon

Fixsmith Stretched White Blank Canvas- Pack of 12

Create beautiful works of art with this 12-pack of stretched canvases that has 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$23
Amazon

Luann de Lesseps' Hack for Eggs a la Francaise

Le Creuset Signature Saucepan

If you want to make Luann's signature dish the next time you cook breakfast, she says, "A saucepan from Le Creuset is my go-to."

Luann's pick comes in a ton of colors and there are some great options at QVC, Amazon, and Le Creuset

 

$180-$225
Le Creuset
$268
QVC
$180-$268
Amazon

Luann de Lesseps' Beauty Gift Ideas

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

"GrandeLASH is the best product for lashes and brows. It keeps my brows and eyelashes looking thicker and healthier. One of my favs!"

Luann's recommendation has 107.7K+ Sephora Loves, 4,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 32,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$36
Amazon
$36
Sephora
$36
Ulta

Luann de Lesseps' Stocking Stuffer Ideas

"Jewelry— something from Tiffany or Chanel is always Chic C'est la Vie!" 

Chanel Coco Crush Bracelet

This Chanel bracelet goes with everything and it comes in gold, rose gold, and silver.

$1,700
Gold
$1,750
Rose Gold
$1,800
Silver

Want to do more RHONY-inspired shopping, you'll love these Amazon gift ideas from Tinsley Mortimer

