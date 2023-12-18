Whitney Cummings Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Watch : Whitney Cummings Is Pregnant With First Baby

The next time Whitney Cummings takes the stage, she will do it as a mom.

The comedian has given birth to her first baby, a boy. The 41-year-old announced the news on Instagram Dec. 17, alongside a photo of herself holding her son, whose face is not shown.

"3-D printed a human," she joked. "Enjoy me never having brushed hair again."

The Whitney star had incorporated pregnancy jokes into her standup sets over the past few months and also included them in her new OnlyFans TV comedy Whitney Cummings: Mouthy. She also documented her pregnancy on Instagram, which is where she first announced her pregnancy in June. She shared the news alongside a sonogram and images of her playing catch with her dog, which showed her sporting a baby bump.

"In these pix I am with child," Whitney captioned her post. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December."

A week later, she revealed the sex of her baby in another Instagram post, although she later edited it to remove the reference.