The Best Tech Gifts for Gamers That Will Level Up Their Gaming Arsenal

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're reading this, we're betting there's a good chance you've got a gamer buddy in your life (or maybe you're even a gaming maestro yourself!) and you're looking for inspiration to figure out a gift to get them that they'll actually enjoy. Now, your go-to gamers will probably have all the basic gear—consoles, controllers, and a stash of games. But we get it, you don't want to be the one gifting them the tenth version of a game they already conquered or a controller they've mastered. Well, there's no need to fret bestie because we're here to hook you up with all the best tech gadgets and accessories any gamer will love (and probably really need in their life).
And here's the best part—you don't need a Ph.D. in gaming to score major points with these presents. Of course, a little knowledge about their console(s) or favorite game(s) would be handy (imagine splurging and then finding out it won't work on their PlayStation 5...yikes). But worry not, because these gamer gift ideas are universally awesome and sure to level up your gift-giving game. And JUST in case you've waited until the last minute (we've all been there), these gift ideas are all available to purchase on Amazon, so they ship fast!! Ready or not, scroll on down for our top gamer gift ideas that'll instantly earn you bonus points with your loved one.
Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub
Perfect for the gamer on the go, this Samsung Freestyle gaming hub is both a portable projector and a place where they can stream their console games anywhere they want. Tested by our very own E! editors, this small but mighty gadget may have a high price tag, but completely blows other projectors on the market away. Thanks to its full HD picture quality and auto-focus feature, they never have to spend hours setting up a projector (or console) again. Not to mention it's an extremely easy set-up, especially if you go all the way and gift them the Freestyle battery base as well, making it completely wireless. And for a limited time only, you can get it on sale for $200 less.
Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse
Master your gaming setup with the perfect mouse—not only does this Logitech one allow you to fine-tune its weight to match your preferences, but it also boasts 11 customizable buttons and remarkable sensitivity, ensuring an unparalleled level of responsiveness for your every move.
Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone
Upgrade their streaming setup with a solid microphone pick (a favorite among podcasters, so you know it's reliable) that captures their voice with clarity and precision.
Microsoft Xbox Series S 1TB SSD Console
Give them double the storage for their expanded game collection with the Xbox Series S console. They'll be able to experience perks like Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and the ability to enjoy gameplay at up to 120 FPS—making every gaming session a seamless and thrilling adventure.
Bellroy Tech Kit Compact
For the hardcore gamers juggling a tech jungle, they'll surely appreciate this organizer that's a game-changer. It corrals cords, accessories, mouse, and chargers into one tidy spot, making it especially convenient when they're traveling with their setup.
Native Union Dock Wireless Charger Stand
Chances are, gaming time means their phone takes a backseat. Gift them a sleek charging dock—a stylish haven for their device when it's not stealing the spotlight during playtime.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset
Time for a headphone upgrade because, honestly, their current pair has likely seen better times. This wireless gaming headset with 360° spatial audio and a jaw-dropping 38-hour battery life guarantees to elevate their gaming experience like never before. What more can you want?
Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller/Gamepad for Android USB-C
For those who enjoy mobile gaming but crave precision, this nifty device transforms their smartphone into a console. Compatible with both iPhones and Androids, it eliminates any lag, addressing a gaming pet peeve that's apparently a big deal.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Darksaber 24-Inch LED Desk Light
Don't worry about diving into the entire Star Wars lore of the Dark Saber. Just know that they will, and they're bound to geek out over this desk light that brings a touch of the galaxy far, far away to their workspace.
Philips Hue Compact Smart Light Tube
Opt for the horizontal version of the Philips Hue light to amp up their lighting game—perfect for situating under a mounted TV or enhancing the ambiance behind their gaming setup.
Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition
Nintendo takes us on an '80s nostalgia trip with the re-re-release of the NES system. Packed with classics like Super Mario Bros. and Final Fantasy, it's a throwback gamers will cherish. While new sets are rare, there's still a chance to unearth that irresistible retro mystique
WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD 1TB with Heatsink
Behold the Holy Grail of PC gaming—a powerhouse that stores an immense gaming archive and boasts blistering speeds, making load times virtually non-existent. Trust us when we tell you they'll LOVE receiving this gift.
"Stray" for Playstation
Now they can embark on a must-have gaming journey with Stray, the standout title of the year. This third-person adventure unfolds in a post-human cybercity, delivering a hearty yet thrilling experience that'll make you feel the purr. (Yes, there's even a dedicated 'meow' button included.
Logitech G915 TKL Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Satisfy all their gaming desires with this wireless gaming keyboard, blending a sleek aesthetic, vibrant RGB lighting, and pro-grade performance into a single, must-have package. It seriously doesn't get better than this.
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals
Serious sim racers won't settle for anything less than this ultra-responsive steering wheel, perfect for navigating the tight corners of Forza or the thrilling tracks in Hot Wheels Unleashed. It's the must-have tool for those who take their virtual racing experience to the next level.
Still need some more gift inspiration? Check out these gifts for Star Wars fans, Jedis, Siths, Nerf-Herders & more.