Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Foxx Is Engaged to Joe Hooten

Watch : Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Is Engaged

Jamie Foxx has a new role to play: Father of the bride.

The Oscar winner's daughter Corinne Foxx announced Dec. 17 that she is engaged to partner Joe Hooten. The 29-year-old shared photos of the two, including one that shows her wearing what appears to be a large, emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

"From the first time I saw you," the actress wrote on Instagram, "I knew you were my forever."

The bride-to-be received a slew of congratulatory messages from fans and celebs, including Kerry Washington, Ashley Graham, Brenda Song, Monique Coleman and Garcelle Beauvais.

Joe, 30, is a director and producer and originally from Tennessee. He and Corinne, who both attended the University of Southern California, met several years ago. She shared her first Instagram post with him in 2019, sharing a photo of the two with a horse at a stable and writing, "Spent the weekend with a couple of studs."