Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Confirm Sex and Name of Baby No. 3

Watch : Shawn Johnson Baby No. 3 - Find Out The Name!

It's a bear-y exciting time in Shawn Johnson East's household.

Days after the retired Olympic gymnast gave birth to her and husband Andrew East's third child, the baby's sex and name has been confirmed. He's a boy, and his name is Barrett "Bear" Madison East, as revealed in a photo his mom posted on Instagram.

"@bearmadisoneast," Shawn wrote on her Instagram Dec. 17, alongside a photo of herself sitting with Andrew, their newborn and their older kids Drew Hazel East, 4, and Jett James East, 2. "We've all been waiting for you."

The Olympian also told E! News in a statement, "We're so happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful baby boy. He is the best Christmas present we could have asked for, and we're loving our family of five!"

On his Instagram Stories, Andrew, 32, shared a friends' post that contained another photo of his wife with baby Bear, along with the message, "It's a boy!!! Congratulations @shawnjohnson and @andrewdeast."