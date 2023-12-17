Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Confirm Sex and Name of Baby No. 3

Find out the sex and name of Shawn Johnson East and husband Andrew East's third child, who was born Dec. 12.

By Corinne Heller Dec 17, 2023 10:29 PMTags
BabiesShawn Johnson
Watch: Shawn Johnson Baby No. 3 - Find Out The Name!

It's a bear-y exciting time in Shawn Johnson East's household.

Days after the retired Olympic gymnast gave birth to her and husband Andrew East's third child, the baby's sex and name has been confirmed. He's a boy, and his name is Barrett "Bear" Madison East, as revealed in a photo his mom posted on Instagram.

"@bearmadisoneast," Shawn wrote on her Instagram Dec. 17, alongside a photo of herself sitting with Andrew, their newborn and their older kids Drew Hazel East, 4, and Jett James East, 2. "We've all been waiting for you."

The Olympian also told E! News in a statement, "We're so happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful baby boy. He is the best Christmas present we could have asked for, and we're loving our family of five!"

On his Instagram Stories, Andrew, 32, shared a friends' post that contained another photo of his wife with baby Bear, along with the message, "It's a boy!!! Congratulations @shawnjohnson and @andrewdeast."

photos
Shawn Johnson Through the Years

He also posted a selfie of himself with his wife and newborn, writing, "First one was scary, third one is fun @shawnjohnson #kids #family #baby."

Instagram / Shawn Johnson

Also Dec. 17, Shawn paid tribute to her husband, writing on her Instagram Stories, alongside a video of Andrew sitting with Drew and Jett, "This man is my world. @andrewdeast we are only 5 days into being a family of 5 but to see how you've embraced your new role as the wrangler of the 'bigs' is so special. Our family feels complete. I love you so much."

Shawn welcomed baby Bear via C-section and the couple found out the sex of their baby only after he was born. While in the hospital, the two also ran into another celeb who was about to become a first-time father: The Bachelorette alum Shawn Booth, who welcomed a baby with Audrey "Dre" Joseph.

Andrew shared a pic of himself and the reality star at the hospital. He wrote, "12/12 was a great day to have a baby! Look who our delivery room neighbors were."

Look back at Shawn and Andrew family photos over the years:

Instagram / Andrew East

Welcome Baby Bear

Shawn and Andrew appear with their third baby, son Bear, in December 2023.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Baby No. 3

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East welcomed their third child on Dec. 12, 2023.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Moment With Daddy

The former NFL player already has a sweet connection with baby No. 3.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Sibling Bonding

The newborn shared a hug with big sister Drew, born in 2019, and brother Jett, born in 2021.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Bear-y Cute

The gymnast captioned this cute shot of her thirdborn with the bear emoji.

Instagram

Family of Four

Shawn and Andrew, who tied the knot in 2016, posed with Drew and Jett. She captioned the 2022 portrait, "Just the Hulk and his family."

Instagram

A House Divided

For Halloween 2023, the guys chose their fighters as the girls went for magical vibes.

Instagram

Taking After Dad

"Well… can’t make this up," Shawn wrote in August 2022. "Little dude has a new favorite toy. Giggles, smiles, won’t put it down."

Instagram

Red, White and Baby Blue

The fam was ready for fireworks on July 4, 2022. 

Instagram

Pool Time

Shawn and Andrew relaxed with a swim alongside their kids.

Instagram

Struttin' Her Stuff

Drew modeled her one-piece swimsuit during a family pool day.

