Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Confirm Sex and Name of Baby No. 3

It's a bear-y exciting time in Shawn Johnson East's household.
Days after the retired Olympic gymnast gave birth to her and husband Andrew East's third child, the baby's sex and name has been confirmed. He's a boy, and his name is Barrett "Bear" Madison East, as revealed in a photo his mom posted on Instagram.
"@bearmadisoneast," Shawn wrote on her Instagram Dec. 17, alongside a photo of herself sitting with Andrew, their newborn and their older kids Drew Hazel East, 4, and Jett James East, 2. "We've all been waiting for you."
The Olympian also told E! News in a statement, "We're so happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful baby boy. He is the best Christmas present we could have asked for, and we're loving our family of five!"
On his Instagram Stories, Andrew, 32, shared a friends' post that contained another photo of his wife with baby Bear, along with the message, "It's a boy!!! Congratulations @shawnjohnson and @andrewdeast."
He also posted a selfie of himself with his wife and newborn, writing, "First one was scary, third one is fun @shawnjohnson #kids #family #baby."
Also Dec. 17, Shawn paid tribute to her husband, writing on her Instagram Stories, alongside a video of Andrew sitting with Drew and Jett, "This man is my world. @andrewdeast we are only 5 days into being a family of 5 but to see how you've embraced your new role as the wrangler of the 'bigs' is so special. Our family feels complete. I love you so much."
Shawn welcomed baby Bear via C-section and the couple found out the sex of their baby only after he was born. While in the hospital, the two also ran into another celeb who was about to become a first-time father: The Bachelorette alum Shawn Booth, who welcomed a baby with Audrey "Dre" Joseph.
Andrew shared a pic of himself and the reality star at the hospital. He wrote, "12/12 was a great day to have a baby! Look who our delivery room neighbors were."
