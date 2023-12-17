Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Jutes: Look Back at Their Road to Romance

Demi Lovato and Jutes got engaged Dec. 16, more than a year after they went public with their relationship. Revisit their journey to engagement.

Watch: Demi Lovato Says Her and Jutes are "Super in Love"

After giving her heart a break, Demi Lovato finally found her happily ever after.

The "Skyscraper" singer and fellow musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes have gotten engaged, more than a year after they went public with their romance. According to People, Demi's now-fiancé proposed to her Dec. 16 with a bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring created by New York luxury jewelry boutique Material Good, and after the two got engaged, they celebrated with family members at a restaurant in the city.

"I'm still speechless," Demi wrote on Instagram the following day. "Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic."

The singer continued, "My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.. every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

In January 2022, more than a year after Demi and Max Ehrich split and ended their two-month engagement, the singer met Jutes when they co-wrote her song "Substance" and a few more of her tracks. The two made their romance public the following August when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City.

"It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with," the Disney alum explained on the Dec. 7 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It's just so special."

Demi had made similar comments in September. "We just laugh constantly about sometimes the stupidest stuff," she said on the Zach Sang Show. "I'm actually a very weird person. I can get really weird like just making weird noises and funny voices and just funny faces. When I'm with Jordan, I feel like we can be weird together and that nothing else in this world exists but us."

Demi continued, "It's so rewarding and so fulfilling and I feel like he completes me and that's, to me, what it feels like to be in love."

Revisit Demi and Jutes' romance in pictures below:

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

December 2023: Engaged

Jutes proposes to Demi in Los Angeles with a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring Dec. 16 and the duo celebrate with family members at a restaurant.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

July 2023: Philly-Bound

Jutes accompanies Demi on a quick tip to Philadelphia, where she played the Wawa Welcome America Festival over the July 4 holiday.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

April 2023: Cool for the Spring

The two appear at Operation Smile's Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge in Park City, Utah.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

March 2023: Birthday Selfie

"My sweet angel - it’s officially your birthday!!!" Demi wrote to her partner in an Instagram post. "I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self."

She continued, "I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine. Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more. I LOVE YOU."

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Kissing in the Ocean

The pair share an intimate moment.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Beach Babes

The pair enjoy a romantic vacay.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Homecoming King & Queen

Just kidding. But the two certainly channel the parts well in Demi's Valentine's Day Polaroid.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Mirror Selfie Kisses

Things quickly turned naughty!

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Dance Like Nobody's Watching

Except Demi's Instagram followers.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Selfie Smiles

The two pose for a mirror selfie.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

All Smiles

The two share a sweet moment.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

PDA on the Beach

The two enjoy a romantic getaway.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Sweet Selfie

Jutes kisses the singer.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

February 2023: Baller Couple

The two attend the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

February 2023: Red Carpet Debut

The couple attends the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallmanat in Beverly Hills.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

February 2023: Kisses on the Red Carpet

The pair show PDA at the pre-Grammys event.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

February 2023: The Look of Love

The couple are all smiles on the red carpet at the pre-Grammys event.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

February 2023: Valentine's Day PDA

Demi shared this photo of the two kissing in a Valentine's Day post.

"Life has become so enriched by you," she wrote on Instagram. "Life has become a dream come true. I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you. Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on… the fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me."

The singer continued. "Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic."

Instagram / Demi Lovato

January 2023: Happy New Year

"Ended the new year like this," Demi wrote on Instagram, alongside pics of herself and Jutes on a trip to the San Gorgonio Wilderness in Southern California. "Wishing you all the best for 2023."

Instagram / Demi Lovato

December 2022: Disneyland Date

The two kiss near Sleeping Beauty's Castle, four months after they went public with their romance.

