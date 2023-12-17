Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Jutes: Look Back at Their Road to Romance

After giving her heart a break, Demi Lovato finally found her happily ever after.
The "Skyscraper" singer and fellow musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes have gotten engaged, more than a year after they went public with their romance. According to People, Demi's now-fiancé proposed to her Dec. 16 with a bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring created by New York luxury jewelry boutique Material Good, and after the two got engaged, they celebrated with family members at a restaurant in the city.
"I'm still speechless," Demi wrote on Instagram the following day. "Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic."
The singer continued, "My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.. every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."
In January 2022, more than a year after Demi and Max Ehrich split and ended their two-month engagement, the singer met Jutes when they co-wrote her song "Substance" and a few more of her tracks. The two made their romance public the following August when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City.
"It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with," the Disney alum explained on the Dec. 7 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It's just so special."
Demi had made similar comments in September. "We just laugh constantly about sometimes the stupidest stuff," she said on the Zach Sang Show. "I'm actually a very weird person. I can get really weird like just making weird noises and funny voices and just funny faces. When I'm with Jordan, I feel like we can be weird together and that nothing else in this world exists but us."
Demi continued, "It's so rewarding and so fulfilling and I feel like he completes me and that's, to me, what it feels like to be in love."
Revisit Demi and Jutes' romance in pictures below: