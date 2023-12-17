Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Jutes: Look Back at Their Road to Romance

Watch : Demi Lovato Says Her and Jutes are "Super in Love"

After giving her heart a break, Demi Lovato finally found her happily ever after.

The "Skyscraper" singer and fellow musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes have gotten engaged, more than a year after they went public with their romance. According to People, Demi's now-fiancé proposed to her Dec. 16 with a bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring created by New York luxury jewelry boutique Material Good, and after the two got engaged, they celebrated with family members at a restaurant in the city.

"I'm still speechless," Demi wrote on Instagram the following day. "Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic."

The singer continued, "My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.. every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

In January 2022, more than a year after Demi and Max Ehrich split and ended their two-month engagement, the singer met Jutes when they co-wrote her song "Substance" and a few more of her tracks. The two made their romance public the following August when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City.

"It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with," the Disney alum explained on the Dec. 7 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It's just so special."