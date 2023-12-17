Demi Lovato and Jutes Are Engaged: See Her Ring

Watch : Demi Lovato Says Her and Jutes are "Super in Love"

We're confident you'll love this news: Demi Lovato and Jutes are engaged.

That's right, the musician proposed to the "Skyscraper" singer in Los Angeles with a pear-shaped diamond ring—and she said yes!

According to People, the engagement took place on Dec. 16 and the duo celebrated with family members at one of their fave restaurants in the city.

This relationship update comes just over a year after the pair officially debuted their romance.

"We met in the studio and he actually helped cowrite one of my singles, 'Substance,' and a few songs off my last album," Demi recently shared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, referencing 2022's Holy Fv-k. "We worked really well together and we're also just super in love."

"It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with," the 31-year-old continued. "It's just so special."

So special, in fact, that Demi—who called off her engagement to Max Ehrich in 2020—couldn't help but gush over Jutes on his 32nd birthday earlier this year.

"I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self," she wrote on Instagram March 28. "I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together."