Patrick Dempsey Makes Rare Appearance With All 3 Kids on Red Carpet

For Patrick Dempsey, a family fun night out in Hollywood was just what the doctor ordered.
At the red carpet premiere of the film Ferrari in Los Angeles Dec. 12, the Grey's Anatomy alum made a rare appearance with all four of his family members—his wife Jillian Dempsey, daughter Talulah Dempsey, 21, and twin sons Sullivan Dempsey and Darby Dempsey, 16.
Patrick sported a black suit with a pinstriped shirt while his wife wore a gold sequin, sleeveless gown. Their daughter arrived in a black halter dress, while her brothers also dressed in black.
While Jillian joined Patrick at the London premiere of Ferrari earlier this month and has often accompanied him as his date to other events, the actor rarely brings his kids to the red carpet. Prior to Dec. 12, they last appeared all together at the Scuderia AlphaTauri launch event in Salzburg, Austria in February 2020. In addition, Patrick's daughter joined him and her mom at the premiere of Disney's Disenchanted in Hollywood in November 2022.
The actor recently shared insights into the challenges of parenting kids while being in the public eye. Speaking to People in a cover story celebrating his title as the magazine's Sexiest Man Alive of 2023, Patrick said his children "want to have their own identity, separate from me and that shadow."
He continued, "They all have unique qualities and they have their own goals that they need to develop and harvest themselves and we just try to model our behavior and hopefully they'll pick up on that."
Ferrari, a biographical sports drama film, is set in the '50s and focuses on Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Ferrari car manufacturer, who is played by Adam Driver. Patrick portrays late Italian motorsport racing driver Piero Taruffi. The movie also stars Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley. Ferrari is set for release in the United States Dec. 25—Christmas Day.