Patrick Dempsey Makes Rare Appearance With All 3 Kids on Red Carpet

Watch : Patrick Dempsey Makes Rare Appearance With All 3 Kids

For Patrick Dempsey, a family fun night out in Hollywood was just what the doctor ordered.

At the red carpet premiere of the film Ferrari in Los Angeles Dec. 12, the Grey's Anatomy alum made a rare appearance with all four of his family members—his wife Jillian Dempsey, daughter Talulah Dempsey, 21, and twin sons Sullivan Dempsey and Darby Dempsey, 16.

Patrick sported a black suit with a pinstriped shirt while his wife wore a gold sequin, sleeveless gown. Their daughter arrived in a black halter dress, while her brothers also dressed in black.

While Jillian joined Patrick at the London premiere of Ferrari earlier this month and has often accompanied him as his date to other events, the actor rarely brings his kids to the red carpet. Prior to Dec. 12, they last appeared all together at the Scuderia AlphaTauri launch event in Salzburg, Austria in February 2020. In addition, Patrick's daughter joined him and her mom at the premiere of Disney's Disenchanted in Hollywood in November 2022.