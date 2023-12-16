Derek Hough Shares Video Update on Wife Hayley Erbert After "Life-Threatening" Skull Surgery

Derek Hough gave an update on wife Hayley Erbert's health after she underwent emergency skull surgery from a burst blood vessel, posting a video of the couple walking in Washington D.C.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 16, 2023 2:46 AMTags
Dancing With The StarsHospitalizedDerek HoughHealthCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Julianne Hough Speaks Out After Derek's Wife's Surgery

Derek Hough is reflecting on his wife's "miracle" healing process.

Hayley Erbert was hospitalized Dec. 6 following the couple's Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C., and had to undergo emergency skull surgery due to a burst blood vessel.

Derek, 38, is now giving insight on the "challenging journey" they've experienced since Hayley's "life-threatening" medical event.

"It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant," the Dancing With the Stars judge wrote on Instagram Dec. 15 on behalf of the couple. "But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update."

He posted a video of the 29-year-old wearing a headpiece, a sherpa jacket, sweatpants and Ugg boots, as they walked arm-in-arm by the Washington Monument in the U.S. capital. 

"Hayley is doing well," Derek noted in the caption. "Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy."

photos
Celebrities Who Have Turned Down Dancing With the Stars

The goal of the second procedure is to restore the natural shape of the skull and protect her brain from injury, according to the dancing pro. 

"Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received," he continued. "It's been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Shawn Johnson East Shares First Photos of Baby No. 3 and Hints at Name

2
Breaking

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Matthew Perry Was Reportedly Clean for 19 Months Before His Death

Expressing his gratitude to friends and fans alike, Derek shared, "While this isn't the holiday season either of us envisioned, it's one that we're incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it."

His sister Julianne Hough was among the first to send her love, commenting in a message to Hayley, "Our Wolverine Viking Warrior Princess!" 

For a look back at Hayley and Derek's love story, waltz through these photos.

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
October 2015: Hayley Joins Dancing With the Stars

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert meet back in 2014 when she performed on his and sister Julianne Hough's tour. A Dancing With the Stars producer is impressed with Hayley and she is called to interview to join the show's troupe, getting the job the following year, according to the Hutchington News. Also in 2015, she and Derek begin dating.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Tony Robbins
July 2016: Derek & Hayley Step Out

The two begin going out to public events, including at the 2016 premiere of the Tony Robbins Netflix documentary I Am Not Your Guru.

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
September 2016: Creative Arts Emmys Governors Ball

The duo get glammed up for a star-studded night out.

David Livingston/Getty Images
August 2017: Red Carpet Debut

The dancers make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Television Academy's 2017 Choreography Peer Group Celebration at Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
September 2017: Emmys Date

Hayley joins Derek as his date for the Creative Arts Emmys, where he was nominated for Outstanding Choreography for his work on Dancing With the Stars.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
October 2017: Happy Halloween

The two attend the star-studded Casamigos Halloween Party.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Caruso
November 2017: Christmas Tree Lighting

Hayley joins Derek as he hosts The Americana at Brand shopping mall's Christmas tree lighting event in Glendale, Calif.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage
May 2018: May the Force Be With You

The two attend the Hollywood premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
September 2018: Emmys After-Party Date

The couple steps out at HBO's post-Emmys celebration.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
October 2019: They Are the Ones Who Hug

They aren't pumping the brakes as they attend the premiere of Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
February 2020: Oscars Party Date

The two pose for pics at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020: Disney Holiday Singalong

Feeling festive, they dance on the special to ring in the Christmas season.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
August 2021: Respect Premiere

The two are all smiles at the premiere in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
August 2021: Emmy Winner

The partners appear at the Creative Arts Emmys, where Derek wins Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for his work on Dancing with the Stars.

Brian Feinzimer/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
March 2022: Oscars Party Dance

The two dance as they arrive at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
May 2022: Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

They look top tier on the red carpet.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards
June 2022: Engaged

Hayley flashes her engagement ring at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

David Livingston/WireImage
June 2023: Elemental Premiere

The two get cozy at the launch of the Disney-Pixar film.

Instagram / Derek Hough

August 2023: Just Married and Honeymoon

The couple honeymoon in Italy following their Aug. 26, 2023 wedding in California.

Instagram

December 2023: in Sickness and in Health

Derek was by Hayley's side as she underwent emergency skull surgery due to a burst blood vessel. "It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant," he wrote on Instagram over a week later. "Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Shawn Johnson East Shares First Photos of Baby No. 3 and Hints at Name

2
Breaking

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Matthew Perry Was Reportedly Clean for 19 Months Before His Death

4

Why Sharon Osbourne Says Recent Facelift Was “Worst Thing” She’s Done

5

Heidi Montag Makes Dig at Ozempic Users After 22-Pound Weight Loss