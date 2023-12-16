Derek Hough Shares Video Update on Wife Hayley Erbert After "Life-Threatening" Skull Surgery

Watch : Julianne Hough Speaks Out After Derek's Wife's Surgery

Derek Hough is reflecting on his wife's "miracle" healing process.

Hayley Erbert was hospitalized Dec. 6 following the couple's Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C., and had to undergo emergency skull surgery due to a burst blood vessel.

Derek, 38, is now giving insight on the "challenging journey" they've experienced since Hayley's "life-threatening" medical event.

"It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant," the Dancing With the Stars judge wrote on Instagram Dec. 15 on behalf of the couple. "But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update."

He posted a video of the 29-year-old wearing a headpiece, a sherpa jacket, sweatpants and Ugg boots, as they walked arm-in-arm by the Washington Monument in the U.S. capital.

"Hayley is doing well," Derek noted in the caption. "Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy."