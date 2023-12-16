Shawn Johnson East Shares First Photos of Baby No. 3 and Hints at Baby Name

Watch : Shawn Johnson Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Andrew East

You'll flip over this clue.

Shawn Johnson East hinted at the name of her third child, who she welcomed with husband Andrew East on Dec. 12.

The gymnast shared adorable photos of her new baby, captioning her Dec. 15 Instagram post with quotes around the bear emoji, hinting that the newborn's name could be Bear or Teddy for short. She yet to confirm the name.

The photos show the little one all bundled up, cuddling with Shawn and bonding with sister Drew, 3, and brother, Jett, 2, at home in Nashville.

While the couple hasn't shared their baby's sex, Shawn's bestie Mallory Ervin hinted that they welcomed a boy, commenting on the post, "My baby I love him so much."

Lindsey Vonn, Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson were among the stars who also sent Shawn and Andrew congratulatory messages underneath the photos, taken by Gabrielle Renee Hopkins.

On Dec. 14, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that she had given birth via C-section, writing in their FamilyMade newsletter, "Our baby is healthy and that's all we can ask for!"