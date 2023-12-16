Shawn Johnson East Shares First Photos of Baby No. 3 and Hints at Baby Name

Gymnast Shawn Johnson East gave a glimpse at her third baby with husband Andrew East—and offered a hint at a possible cute name they picked.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 16, 2023 2:12 AMTags
BabiesSportsShawn JohnsonCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Shawn Johnson Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Andrew East

You'll flip over this clue.

Shawn Johnson East hinted at the name of her third child, who she welcomed with husband Andrew East on Dec. 12. 

The gymnast shared adorable photos of her new baby, captioning her Dec. 15 Instagram post with quotes around the bear emoji, hinting that the newborn's name could be Bear or Teddy for short. She yet to confirm the name.

The photos show the little one all bundled up, cuddling with Shawn and bonding with sister Drew, 3, and brother, Jett, 2, at home in Nashville.

While the couple hasn't shared their baby's sex, Shawn's bestie Mallory Ervin hinted that they welcomed a boy, commenting on the post, "My baby I love him so much."

Lindsey Vonn, Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson were among the stars who also sent Shawn and Andrew congratulatory messages underneath the photos, taken by Gabrielle Renee Hopkins.

On Dec. 14, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that she had given birth via C-section, writing in their FamilyMade newsletter, "Our baby is healthy and that's all we can ask for!"

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

"Recovery is always a process and I've learned to be really patient with my body," she said. "Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in."

The 31-year-old added, "The third time around feels so surreal because even though we've done this twice before, there's still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time."

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Trending Stories

1

Shawn Johnson East Shares First Photos of Baby No. 3 and Hints at Name

2
Breaking

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Matthew Perry Was Reportedly Clean for 19 Months Before His Death

It's further proof she deserves only 10s for her love story with the former football player, who she married in 2016. 

To see more photos of Shawn and Andrew's new addition, do a backflip through these pics:

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Baby No. 3

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East welcomed their third child on Dec. 12, 2023.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Moment With Daddy

The former NFL player already has a sweet connection with baby No. 3.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Sibling Bonding

The newborn shared a hug with big sister Drew, born in 2019, and brother Jett, born in 2021.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Bear-y Cute

The gymnast captioned this cute shot of her thirdborn with the bear emoji.

Instagram

Family of Four

Shawn and Andrew, who tied the knot in 2016, posed with Drew and Jett. She captioned the 2022 portrait, "Just the Hulk and his family."

Instagram

A House Divided

For Halloween 2023, the guys chose their fighters as the girls went for magical vibes.

Instagram

Taking After Dad

"Well… can’t make this up," Shawn wrote in August 2022. "Little dude has a new favorite toy. Giggles, smiles, won’t put it down."

Instagram

Red, White and Baby Blue

The fam was ready for fireworks on July 4, 2022. 

Instagram

Pool Time

Shawn and Andrew relaxed with a swim alongside their kids.

Instagram

Struttin' Her Stuff

Drew modeled her one-piece swimsuit during a family pool day.

Trending Stories

1

Shawn Johnson East Shares First Photos of Baby No. 3 and Hints at Name

2
Breaking

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Matthew Perry Was Reportedly Clean for 19 Months Before His Death

4

Why Sharon Osbourne Says Recent Facelift Was “Worst Thing” She’s Done

5

Heidi Montag Makes Dig at Ozempic Users After 22-Pound Weight Loss