Shawn Johnson East Shares First Photos of Baby No. 3 and Hints at Baby Name

You'll flip over this clue.
Shawn Johnson East hinted at the name of her third child, who she welcomed with husband Andrew East on Dec. 12.
The gymnast shared adorable photos of her new baby, captioning her Dec. 15 Instagram post with quotes around the bear emoji, hinting that the newborn's name could be Bear or Teddy for short. She yet to confirm the name.
The photos show the little one all bundled up, cuddling with Shawn and bonding with sister Drew, 3, and brother, Jett, 2, at home in Nashville.
While the couple hasn't shared their baby's sex, Shawn's bestie Mallory Ervin hinted that they welcomed a boy, commenting on the post, "My baby I love him so much."
Lindsey Vonn, Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson were among the stars who also sent Shawn and Andrew congratulatory messages underneath the photos, taken by Gabrielle Renee Hopkins.
On Dec. 14, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that she had given birth via C-section, writing in their FamilyMade newsletter, "Our baby is healthy and that's all we can ask for!"
"Recovery is always a process and I've learned to be really patient with my body," she said. "Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in."
The 31-year-old added, "The third time around feels so surreal because even though we've done this twice before, there's still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time."
It's further proof she deserves only 10s for her love story with the former football player, who she married in 2016.
To see more photos of Shawn and Andrew's new addition, do a backflip through these pics: