Why Charlie Sheen Says He Can Relate to Matthew Perry’s Addiction Struggle

Charlie Sheen feels a connection to Matthew Perry.
The Two and a Half Men alum said learning about Perry's battle with addiction really resonated with him, as someone who is nearly six years sober himself.
"I felt something similar when he died about, wow, you could easily be reading about me instead," Sheen told Deadline in an interview published Dec. 15. "That was really sad when that happened."
Sheen, 58, said he had read Perry's memoir—Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing—about his sobriety journey just six weeks before the Friends star died at age 54 due to the acute effects of ketamine.
"I can relate to it so much of it," Sheen explained. "Because I was reliving or I was experiencing it with him. A lot of the struggle, a lot of the obsession. When you're at that fork in the road when there are 76 really good choices, and you go with number 77. A lot of it really spoke to me."
The Wall Street actor—who suffered a near-fatal overdose in 1998—knew Perry "a little bit" from their lives in Hollywood, including from Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) on occasion.
"He was lovely. He was smart and funny," Sheen continued. "He was charming and it wasn't always about him. He included people. He was a special cat. I wish I knew him better. I'm not saying I could have influenced some change or helped him in any way, but yeah, I just wish I knew him better."
Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub in Los Angeles on Oct. 28 and later pronounced dead. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office determined Dec. 15 that he died from the effects of ketamine, and listed contributing conditions as drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, which can treat opioid use disorder.
The toxicology report stated he was reportedly 19 months sober at the time and underwent ketamine infusion therapy—used to help with depression and anxiety—a week and a half before his death.
His passing was ruled an accident.
