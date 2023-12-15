How Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Are Blocking Out the "BS" Amid Wedding Planning Process

Watch : Jonathan Scott Talks Engagement To Zooey Deschanel

Sleigh bells, not wedding bells will be ringing for fiancés Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott this year.

The New Girl alum and Property Brothers star, who got engaged earlier this year after four years of dating, aren't planning their wedding just yet. and are Instead they are channeling all their concentration on celebrating the holiday season.

"Now we're so focused on the holidays that we're waiting," Jonathan told E! News' Justin Sylvester in a joint interview with his brother Drew Scott. "In the new year, we'll start thinking about what we want to do and how we want to do it. It know one thing—it will be the greatest party we've ever planned."

However, Drew is more focused on a different aspect of his twin brother's impending wedding festivities, quipping, "I just need to know if I'm planning the bachelor party, so I can get started."

Jonathan responded, "Yes, you are."

And the Celebrity IOU star and Zooey are united in how they are approaching wedding planning.