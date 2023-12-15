Exclusive

How Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Are Blocking Out the "BS" Amid Wedding Planning Process

Jonathan Scott gave E! News an update on where he and Zooey Deschanel stand when it comes to planning their wedding.

By Corinne Heller Dec 15, 2023 9:29 PMTags
EngagementsExclusivesZooey DeschanelProperty Brothers
Watch: Jonathan Scott Talks Engagement To Zooey Deschanel

Sleigh bells, not wedding bells will be ringing for fiancés Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott this year.

The New Girl alum and Property Brothers star, who got engaged earlier this year after four years of dating, aren't planning their wedding just yet. and are Instead they are channeling all their concentration on celebrating the holiday season.

"Now we're so focused on the holidays that we're waiting," Jonathan told E! NewsJustin Sylvester in a joint interview with his brother Drew Scott. "In the new year, we'll start thinking about what we want to do and how we want to do it. It know one thing—it will be the greatest party we've ever planned."

However, Drew is more focused on a different aspect of his twin brother's impending wedding festivities, quipping, "I just need to know if I'm planning the bachelor party, so I can get started."

Jonathan responded, "Yes, you are."

And the Celebrity IOU star and Zooey are united in how they are approaching wedding planning.

photos
Celeb Wedding Dresses

"I think the good thing is when you find somebody, at this stage in our lives, we don't have the energy or time for the BS anymore," Jonathan explained. "And so, we're not taking any pressure from anybody. Nobody's gonna tell us what our guest list is gonna look like. We're just gonna do things the way we want to do things because it's about each other."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Lauren Graham Reveals If She Dated a Gilmore Girls Costar

3

Heidi Montag Makes Dig at Ozempic Users After 22-Pound Weight Loss

Drew also praised his brother and future sister-in-law's talents for entertaining guests. "I will say one thing, though—nobody throws a party like Jonathan and Zooey, whether it's Halloween or Christmas," he said. "So I just know the wedding is gonna be amazing because of how they are as party planners."

Earlier this month, Zooey—who shares daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, with ex-husband Jacob Pecheni—gave insight to her and Jonathan's wedding plans, revealing they'd yet to set the date.

"We don't know when we're getting married yet," the Elf actress told E! at ELLE's Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. "We're just enjoying being engaged right now."

Look back at the couple's romance below:

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
The Big Debut

In late October 2019, soon after they began dating after meeting on Carpool Karaoke, the pair took a major step in their romance and became Instagram official. Following their date at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, Zooey and Jonathan took to social media to share glimpses into their frightening evening. As the New Girl alum wrote, "Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks."

Dennys Ilic/Instagram
Claws Out

The actress made the purrrfect plus one to his brother's Halloween wedding.

Instagram/Jonathan Scott
Major Milestone

During Thanksgiving 2019, the Property Brothers star professed his love to Zooey, publicly dropping the "L" word in his Instagram caption. "I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies," he wrote to his one million followers. "You bring joy to my life. I love you."

William Perez/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com
Officially Official

After two months together, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in November 2019.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Out of This World

The force was strong during their Star Wars double date with Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
All Smiles

The duo has a fun date night at the Emma premiere in Los Angeles.

Facebook
Book Worms

In April 2020, the couple took to Facebook Live to do a reading of Jonathan and his twin brother's children's book, Builder Brothers: Big Plans.

Instagram
"2020 MVP"

Ringing in the New Year, Zooey gushed over Jonathan on Instagram, writing, "My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," she gushed. "Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone."

Instagram
Wedding Bells

The couple announced their engagement in August 2023, with the pair gushing on Instagram, "Forever starts now!!!"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Lauren Graham Reveals If She Dated a Gilmore Girls Costar

3

Heidi Montag Makes Dig at Ozempic Users After 22-Pound Weight Loss

4

Khloe Kardashian Cleverly Avoids a Nip Slip With Her Latest Look

5

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts Rap Name in New Song