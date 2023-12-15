How Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Are Blocking Out the "BS" Amid Wedding Planning Process

Sleigh bells, not wedding bells will be ringing for fiancés Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott this year.
The New Girl alum and Property Brothers star, who got engaged earlier this year after four years of dating, aren't planning their wedding just yet. and are Instead they are channeling all their concentration on celebrating the holiday season.
"Now we're so focused on the holidays that we're waiting," Jonathan told E! News' Justin Sylvester in a joint interview with his brother Drew Scott. "In the new year, we'll start thinking about what we want to do and how we want to do it. It know one thing—it will be the greatest party we've ever planned."
However, Drew is more focused on a different aspect of his twin brother's impending wedding festivities, quipping, "I just need to know if I'm planning the bachelor party, so I can get started."
Jonathan responded, "Yes, you are."
And the Celebrity IOU star and Zooey are united in how they are approaching wedding planning.
"I think the good thing is when you find somebody, at this stage in our lives, we don't have the energy or time for the BS anymore," Jonathan explained. "And so, we're not taking any pressure from anybody. Nobody's gonna tell us what our guest list is gonna look like. We're just gonna do things the way we want to do things because it's about each other."
Drew also praised his brother and future sister-in-law's talents for entertaining guests. "I will say one thing, though—nobody throws a party like Jonathan and Zooey, whether it's Halloween or Christmas," he said. "So I just know the wedding is gonna be amazing because of how they are as party planners."
Earlier this month, Zooey—who shares daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, with ex-husband Jacob Pecheni—gave insight to her and Jonathan's wedding plans, revealing they'd yet to set the date.
"We don't know when we're getting married yet," the Elf actress told E! at ELLE's Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. "We're just enjoying being engaged right now."
Look back at the couple's romance below: