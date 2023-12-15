Billy Miller's Young and the Restless Costar Peter Bergman Reflects on His "Heartbreaking" Death

Watch : Soap Actor Billy Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

The Abbott patriarch is mourning a member of his family.

The Young and the Restless star Peter Bergman reflected on the grief the cast of the daytime soap has felt since the passing of their former costar, Billy Miller.

"It is absolutely heartbreaking," the 70-year-old told The New York Post in an interview published Dec. 15. "It is literally like losing a member of your family."

Bergman, who has starred as Jack Abbott on the series for over 30 years, expressed that the cast planned to honor Miller ahead of the 2023 Daytime Emmys on Dec. 15.

"We still care about it," he noted. "We're still talking about it."

Miller, who played Bergman's onscreen half-brother Billy from 2008 to 2014, died by suicide on Sept. 15. He was 43.

According to a report by the Travis County Medical Examiner's office obtained by E! News, the General Hospital alum was found in his home and was pronounced dead at the scene. The documents also stated that Miller, who had bipolar disorder and depression, left letters specifying intent.