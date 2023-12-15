Heidi Montag Makes Dig at Ozempic Users After 22-Pound Weight Loss

Heidi Montag is running for the hills when it comes to Ozempic.
The Hills star called out celebrities who have begun using the type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss, telling Page Six, "For me, I'm not looking for a magical weight loss solution."
Heidi—who said she recently lost 22 pounds without Ozempic—further explained her mindset when it comes to physical fitness.
"I'm looking for long-term health. I'm looking for what is the best for my health," she noted. "I want something that is sustainable. I want something that does also require hard work."
As for the stars using injectable medications to drop a few pounds? Heidi had a fierce response.
"There's no shortcuts in life. And if you're taking that shortcut, I don't know," the 37-year-old shared. "I don't want to name names or get into it, it's just nothing I would ever do."
Instead, she relies on eating right, getting exercise and taking supplements, adding, "I like to do the hard work."
Her recent transformation comes a year after she welcomed her second son Ryker Pratt with husband Spencer Pratt. The pair share the now-13-month-old as well as 6-year-old Gunner.
While Heidi hits the gym, stars including Sharon Osbourne and Chelsea Handler have spoken about taking Ozempic, although the drug's manufacturer Novo Nordisk stressed in a prior statement to E! News that the injectable is "not approved for chronic weight management." It's intended to treat type 2 diabetes, improve blood sugar and reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events for adults with the condition.
