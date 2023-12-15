Heidi Montag Makes Dig at Ozempic Users After 22-Pound Weight Loss

Watch : Heidi Montag Makes Dig at Ozempic Users

Heidi Montag is running for the hills when it comes to Ozempic.

The Hills star called out celebrities who have begun using the type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss, telling Page Six, "For me, I'm not looking for a magical weight loss solution."

Heidi—who said she recently lost 22 pounds without Ozempic—further explained her mindset when it comes to physical fitness.

"I'm looking for long-term health. I'm looking for what is the best for my health," she noted. "I want something that is sustainable. I want something that does also require hard work."

As for the stars using injectable medications to drop a few pounds? Heidi had a fierce response.

"There's no shortcuts in life. And if you're taking that shortcut, I don't know," the 37-year-old shared. "I don't want to name names or get into it, it's just nothing I would ever do."

Instead, she relies on eating right, getting exercise and taking supplements, adding, "I like to do the hard work."