You Can Get These Kate Spade Bags for Less Than $59 for the Holidays

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to Kate Spade and the holidays, the more the merrier, I always say. That means more gorgeous bags, more deals, and more happiness. Whether you're shopping for a sibling, a partner, or just snagging one for yourself, these are the items that will keep everyone smiling into the new year. We're talking crossbody bags, shoulder bags, and more, in great colors and sizes – all from Kate Spade.

To complete your sparkly NYE outfit, there's the Tinsel Small Dome Crossbody. To gift your tasteful mother-in-law, there's the Perry Dome Crossbody. To match your sister's outgoing personality, there's the Sadie Crossbody. For your mom who loves to accessorize, there's the Schulyer Crossbody. But the best part of all – for a limited time if you buy four or more styles (wallets, jewelry, bags), you get 25% off, and then three items gets you 20% off and two come with 15% off. Use code CHEER at checkout. Most of these bags are $259 and more, so you can get them for under $59 (wow).

But, the holidays are almost here so you'll have to act fast. Get over to Kate Spade and start filling up your cart – ho, ho, hell yeah.