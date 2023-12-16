You Can Get These Kate Spade Bags for Less Than $59 for the Holidays

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to Kate Spade and the holidays, the more the merrier, I always say. That means more gorgeous bags, more deals, and more happiness. Whether you're shopping for a sibling, a partner, or just snagging one for yourself, these are the items that will keep everyone smiling into the new year. We're talking crossbody bags, shoulder bags, and more, in great colors and sizes – all from Kate Spade.
To complete your sparkly NYE outfit, there's the Tinsel Small Dome Crossbody. To gift your tasteful mother-in-law, there's the Perry Dome Crossbody. To match your sister's outgoing personality, there's the Sadie Crossbody. For your mom who loves to accessorize, there's the Schulyer Crossbody. But the best part of all – for a limited time if you buy four or more styles (wallets, jewelry, bags), you get 25% off, and then three items gets you 20% off and two come with 15% off. Use code CHEER at checkout. Most of these bags are $259 and more, so you can get them for under $59 (wow).
But, the holidays are almost here so you'll have to act fast. Get over to Kate Spade and start filling up your cart – ho, ho, hell yeah.
Carson Convertible Crossbody
The Carson Crossbody is available in pink or black and emits quiet luxury. One reviewer reported, "The size and colour of the bag is perfect. You can style this bag with any outfit to look elegant. Perfect bag for breakfast, lunch or dinner date." Usually priced at $299 you can get it for $59.25 using code CHEER and adding some other items to your cart.
Sadie Crossbody
Available in five colors, the Sadie Crossbody can easily transition from day to night with style. This fan raved, "Not too small, just right! It's my Goldilocks purse!!! I would definitely buy this again." You can buy this $259 bag for just $59.25 with Kate Spade's limited time off, using the code CHEER at checkout.
Glimmer Glitter Shoulder Bag
Add some bling to your look with the chic Glimmer Glitter Shoulder Bag. It comes in three sparkly colors and has just enough room for all your essentials. In fact, one shopper noted, "Perfect size for cellphone, makeup and keys. Party perfect accessory, elegant and convenient." Where once it was $299, you can score it for $59.25 with Kate Spade's limited time offer and code CHEER.
Perry Leather Dome Crossbody
Made of soft leather, the Perry Dome Crossbody might just become your new everyday bag. At the moment, it's only available in black, but that means it also goes with everything. One reviewer glowed, "I love taking this bag with me on errands and short trips! It's such a great bag and holds all my necessities!" With Kate Spade's limited offer, you can get this $279 bag for $59.25 using code CHEER.
Monica Crossbody
You can get the Monica Crossbody bag in dark raspberry, quill grey, or polished blue, in a beautiful pebbled leather style. One reviewer reported, "Small enough to not get in the way but roomy enough for the essentials! Love it!" Plus, you can get it for $59.25 ($219.75 off the original price), by adding a few more bags to your cart and using code CHEER.
Schuyler Small Crossbody
With four colors to choose from, the Schuyler Crossbody is great for gifting (or gifting to yourself). There's two areas for essentials inside the bag and an adjustable strap. This fan raved, "This crossbody bag is perfect for an everyday use. It is made very well. The sale price was amazing. To good not to purchase." Get it for $51.25 with code CHEER and a few more items in your cart.
Tinsel Small Dome Crossbody
More sparkles? No problem! The Tinsel Dome Crossbody brings you glitter realness at a great price. One shopper glowed, "This is perfect for an elegant night out! It works, also, for a less formal evening. Its size is small, so don't plan on bringing everything with you! But it is big enough for what you need." Get it for $51.25 with code CHEER when you add a few more items to your cart.
Still shopping for the person who's too busy to tell you what they want? Then check out this gift roundup.