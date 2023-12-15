Why Emily Blunt Was Asked to Wear Something "More Stylish" for Her Devil Wears Prada Audition

Watch : Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt Have A 'Devil' Of A Reunion

When life imitates art.

Emily Blunt recently revealed that before she booked her iconic role in Devil Wears Prada, playing the first assistant to Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestley in the 2006 film, she had to up her fashion game IRL.

The Oppenheimer actress recalled director David Frankel asking her to dress nicer for her next audition after she wore loungewear during the first one.

"He said, 'Look, I would cast you, but the studio was wondering if you could wear something more stylish,'" Emily shared on Dec. 14 at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' Evening With...Emily Blunt event, per People. "To be fair, I was wearing a hoodie and jeans when I auditioned for it."

She ultimately followed suit for her second audition in London, stringing together an outfit that was a bit more in line with her character.

"I thought looked fairly chic," Emily said, while keeping details of her look tight-lipped. "I don't know, it probably was awful."