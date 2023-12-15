Why Emily Blunt Was Asked to Wear Something "More Stylish" for Her Devil Wears Prada Audition

When life imitates art.
Emily Blunt recently revealed that before she booked her iconic role in Devil Wears Prada, playing the first assistant to Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestley in the 2006 film, she had to up her fashion game IRL.
The Oppenheimer actress recalled director David Frankel asking her to dress nicer for her next audition after she wore loungewear during the first one.
"He said, 'Look, I would cast you, but the studio was wondering if you could wear something more stylish,'" Emily shared on Dec. 14 at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' Evening With...Emily Blunt event, per People. "To be fair, I was wearing a hoodie and jeans when I auditioned for it."
She ultimately followed suit for her second audition in London, stringing together an outfit that was a bit more in line with her character.
"I thought looked fairly chic," Emily said, while keeping details of her look tight-lipped. "I don't know, it probably was awful."
Whether or not her audition clothes were groundbreaking, Emily felt a wave of emotion when she got the call about starring in The Devil Wears Prada.
"I mean the experience was, it was heaven, that movie was heaven," she explained, noting how fun it was to film alongside Meryl and Anne Hathaway. "We had a party. It was just, you can tell it was just exquisitely fun."
She added, "It was the time of my life."
Earlier this month, Emily and Anne reminisced about working together on the beloved film for Variety's Actors on Actors series. "Did we meet before the table read of The Devil Wears Prada?" Emily asked Anne in the Dec. 6. video, "Or was it at the table read?"
Without missing a beat, Anne replied, "This is so embarrassing because I remember every second of the first time I met you. I'm so much more into you than you are into me. It's fine."
The Princess Diaries star noted that they met for coffee and walked around her neighborhood.
"I remember walking into the room and meeting you," Anne added. "And I remember instantly just thinking, 'What a movie star.' You were shedding stardust."
Emily felt the same admiration for the Interstellar star, adding, "I didn't know New York, I didn't know anyone and you were like the warmest embrace. You were so good to me even though you were a colossal movie star at that time. You treated me like a complete equal to you always."
