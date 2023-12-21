Look Back on the Most Dramatic Celeb Transformations of 2023

Watch : Miley Cyrus' New Hair Transformation Has Fans Talking

So long 2023, thanks for the memories.

A lot can change in a year, just take a look at all of the stars who debuted major hair transformations over the last twelve months because life's too short to not occasionally switch up your signature style. While Kourtney Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale opted to go blonde, Megan Fox and Dua Lipa were ready to paint the town red by dyeing their locks a fiery hue.

Plus, Hayden Panettiere went pink, later adding green to her tresses for a watermelon-themed hairstyle, and Helen Mirren showed off a bright blue 'do.

Aside from color changes, stars also showed off new cuts, with Hailey Bieber and Zendaya debuting blunt blobs that immediately had their fans booking appointments at their salons and Lupita Nyong'o and Brian Austin Green both shaving their heads.

And the dramatic transformations weren't just reserved to celebs' haircare as HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Ben Napier revealing the results of their respective fitness regimen overhauls, while YouTuber MrBeast also shared his weight loss journey. And Heartstopper's Kit Connor made, well, hearts skip a beat when he shared photos from his gym sessions.