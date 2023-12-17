Get $98 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Skincare for $27 and More Deals That Are Great Christmas Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Crafting your ideal skincare routine takes a lot of time— and money. It can get pretty pricey to go through all the trial and error of evaluating new products in your beauty routine. That's why December is always the best time to shop for Peter Thomas Roth skincare deals. There are so many holiday gift sets, which are heavily discounted.
A $27 deal on $98 worth of Peter Thomas Roth skincare products is just way too good to pass up. If breakouts are your concern, you can score an $86 bundle with acne-fighting products for just $35. Score $146 worth of anti-aging essentials for only $58.
Peter Thomas Roth Deals Under $30
Peter Thomas Roth Hello, Ultimate Glow! 3-Piece Kit For Glowing Skin
Get your glow on with these products that deliver radiant, hydrated, youthful skin. This is a major deal on top-selling skincare saviors:
- Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel- Cleanses pores, dissolves makeup and brightens skin
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum- Plumps the look of skin with moisture for a dewy glow
- Peter Thomas Roth Ultimate Solution 5 Multitasking Moisturizer- firm, brighten, exfoliate, moisturize and soothe.
Peter Thomas Roth Minis On The Move 5-Piece Sample Bundle
This is the ultimate travel set for loyal PTR shoppers. It has all the must-haves. It's also great for a gym bag. If you're new to the brand, it's an ideal intro to try the most sought-after products. Here's what's in the pouch:
- Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener "helps soothe, hydrate and detoxify the look of dry, irritated skin," per the brand.
- Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator "helps tighten, firm and smooth the look of the delicate eye area."
- Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer- chemical and enzymatic exfoliating treatment
- Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleaning Gel "produces a beautiful, fresh, youthful-looking complexion"
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Rich Barrier Moisturizer "provides enhanced barrier defense and drenches your skin with protective moisture."
Peter Thomas Roth Hello, Mask Besties! 5-Piece Mask Kit
This is a great affordable gift that is actually useful. It has the top-selling PTR masks that clarify, soothe, exfoliate, lift and hydrate the look of skin. The bundle includes the Therapeutic Sulfur Mask Acne Treatment Mask, Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox™ Hydrator, Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer, 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm and Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel.
Peter Thomas Roth A+ Skin Smoothing 5-Piece Sample Bundle
If you're frustrated with uneven texture, this skin-smoothing set is worth checking out! It has exfoliating cleansers, treatments, and masks to deliver the radiant skin of your dreams.
Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Essentials 4-Piece Acne Kit
Clear up acne and prevent new blemishes with this simple, yet effective, routine. The kit includes Acne Clearing Wash, Goodbye Acne Max Complexion Correction Pads, Goodbye Acne Complete Acne Treatment Gel, and Goodbye Acne AHA/BHA Acne Clearing Gel Face Body Spot Treatment.
Peter Thomas Roth Deals Under $50
Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Instant FIRMx 2-Piece Kit
Most of the time, you have to wait for weeks of continued use to see the results of a skincare product. The FIRMx products deliver an instant change. This bundle has 2 full-size must-haves: Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener and Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx No-Filter Primer. The eye tightener firms and tightens skin in addition to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles and puffiness. The primer is a total game-changer that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to create a smooth canvas for makeup.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Serum 5-Pc Ornament Holiday Gift
Sorry if this sounds dramatic, but this is an unfathomable deal on a miracle product. This fragrance-free retinol is a sought-after customer favorite that addresses the appearance of lines and wrinkles. If you want soft, vibrant, youthful skin, this seum is next-level amazing. There's enough retinol in here to last for a whole year. Don't miss this deal.
Peter Thomas Roth Day & Night Glow-Getters 4 Piece Kit
Get your glow on with a simple routine. The set is all about hydration, resurfacing, and firming. The daytime products are the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum and Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer. For your nightly routine, try the Peter Thomas Roth Even Smoother Glycolic Retinol Resurfacing Serum and Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Collagen Moisturizer.
Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Hydration! 3 Piece Kit
Focusing on hydration is always a good thing! This bundle has 3 PTR top-sellers:
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer with a 30% Hyaluronic Acid Complex that helps plump the look of fine lines and wrinkles with moisture, according to the brand.
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum plumps and gives a dewy glow.
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches hydrate and help reduce the look of fine lines, crow's feet, darkness and puffiness, per the brand.
Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Goodbye Acne Acne Treatment Pair 2-Piece Acne Kit
Combat acne with an effective one-two punch. The Peter Thomas Roth Goodbye Acne Max Complexion Correction Pads are packed with maximum-strength Salicylic Acid, which can clear up acne and breakouts. Plus they can reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and uneven texture. The Peter Thomas Roth Goodbye Acne Complete Acne Treatment Gel is a fast-acting spot treatment, which you can also use to prevent acne.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Elevate your nightly routine with retinol-infused eye patches. Just put them on for 10 minutes before bed to visibly improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles. These also brighten the skin, per the brand.
Peter Thomas Roth Peaches & Pumpkins 2-Piece Bundle
If you want brighter skin, these are your holy grail products. Exfoliate and smooth with the iconic Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer 1-2 times a week, depending on what works best for your skin. The Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel is an excellent everyday cleanser. Your skin feels so clean and fresh without that stripped feeling.
Peter Thomas Roth 60% Off Deals
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging 5-Piece Classics Kit
Get a major deal on these anti-aging products from Peter Thomas Roth. Here's what's in the bundle valued at $146:
- Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, a refreshing face wash.
- FIRMx Peeling Gel, exfoliates and lifts the skin to create a smoother-looking complexion, according to the brand.
- Retinol Fusion PM Serum, the ideal night time skincare product, which focuses on improving your skin's tone and texture, the brand claims.
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum, the dose of hydration that your skin needs all year long.
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, a highly-hydrating lotion that feels weightlessly light on your skin.
Peter Thomas Roth Hello, Mask Obsession! Set
Peter Thomas Roth has the Best masks and I buy their holiday sets every year. This bundle will last for such a long time. Here's what you get:
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel nourishes dry and dehydrated skin.
- 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm lifts and firms the skin and gives an opulent glow.
- Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer exfoliates, peels and polishes skin.
- Therapeutic Sulfur Mask Acne Treatment Mask dries, clears up and helps prevent acne.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Body Treatment Duo (Set of 2)
Skincare isn't just about your face. Give your body some TLC with the Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Body Moisturizing Treatment every night. It improves the appearance of crepey skin, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture, per the brand. This non-greasy formula feels lightweight, yet it's so hydrating.
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Favorites 3-Piece Set
The Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx collection has the goal to make your skin more firm, smooth, and younger-looking right away and over time. This bundle has:
- Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel- Exfoliates the skin to help uncover the appearance of a smoother, fresher, newer-looking complexion.
- Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye- Pampers the delicate skin around the eye area.
- Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Lip Filler- Improves the look of lips and reduce the look of lip lines.
Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Anti-Aging All-Stars 3-Piece Bundle
This set has the best of the best anti-aging skincare products that Peter Thomas Roth shoppers can't get enough of. This full-size bundle includes: Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer and Strawberry Scrub Fruit Enzyme Polisher.
What are the best Peter Thomas Roth products?
Peter Thomas Roth is beloved for its skincare collections that cater to a variety of needs and concerns. Some standouts include the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener, Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, and Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum.
Where can I find the best Peter Thomas Roth deals?
This is the best time to shop because holiday gift sets mean major discounts and the opportunity to try a few products in one purchase. You can find great Peter Thomas Roth deals from QVC, Ulta, Sephora, and the Peter Thomas Roth website.
