The Best Gifts for Fourth Wing Fans That Are Obsessed with the Book as Much as We Are

If your loved one has entered their fantasy book era, then clearly they're aware of the book that's taken over many of our lives. Enter: Fourth Wing. And with the second book from the series having been just released, fans are going through it right now (IYKYK). Which means they've been spending weeks talking about it and mentally processing everything they've just read, so what better way to make them feel special than giving them a gift you just KNOW they'll very much appreciate. Whether it's the holidays, their birthday, or just a special day to make them feel extra loved, consider surprising them with a Fourth Wing-themed gift that not only celebrates their love for the series but also transports them deeper into the fantastical world Rebecca Yarros has masterfully created.
From Xaden Riorson's quotes that have us falling to our knees on a sweatshirt to Dain Aetos' tears in a mug they can drink out of (we're still not over it either), we've scoured the internet for the best custom merch gifts that'll make any Fourth Wing fan so happy, they'll wield lightning as much as Violet Sorrengail does when she's with Xaden. So, it's time to hold your seat on your dragon and keep scrolling for our top Fourth Wing gift picks.
Kaysbookbabes Fourth Wing Holographic Magnetic Bookmark
If Tairn and Andarna are their favorite pair of dragons, they won't be able to resist this adorable magnetic bookmark they can use while they continue their other reading adventures. It's almost like they're keeping an eye on them always (just like they do for Violet!).
Vintage Retro Fourth-Wing there's nowhere in existence you could go Sweatshirt
I think we all fell to our knees when Xaddy... I mean Xaden first said this to Violet. Which means it's also probably one of their favorite quotes from the book, and this sweatshirt is the perfect gift for them to always keep our favorite morally grey bad boy in mind.
GoldenHourTX Fly or Die Fourth Wing Blanket
You can never go wrong with a cozy blanket as a present, and this Fly or Die Fourth Wing-themed blanket will seamlessly blend in with any decor while paying homage to their favorite book.
VenusDiamond Dain's Tears Mug
This is just a reminder to all that Dain Aetos is still very much on our bad side, and nothing will make any fan smile more than drinking from a mug containing "Dain's Tears".
Bangely Fourth Wing Oversized Basgiath War College T-Shirt
Even if they can't actually attend Basgiath War College themselves to find a shadow wielder that'll change their life, they can at least rock this cute oversized t-shirt.
Amouage Memoir Eau de Parfum
While you may think this gift seems out of place, trust us it's not. Thanks to many detectives online who did us girlies a favor, this cologne has notes of Leather, Sandalwood, Mint, Smoke, and Vanilla which are all used to describe the sweet smell of Xaden in the book. Your loved one can thank us later.
InkwellEclipse The Wing Leaders Leather Scented Soy Candle
And if the cologne is unfortunately out of your budget, this candle also contains the smell of "Wing Leader's Leather" featuring very similar notes.
Fourth Wing (Dramatized Adaptation)
While we wait for Fourth Wing to come to our screens, this dramatized adaptation reading of the book will make them feel just like they're watching a movie in their head, bringing to life all of their favorite characters. Pre-order it now!
AubreyyLandDesigns Fourth Wing inspired Book ends
Now they can store all their Fourth Wing books from the series (as they start getting released hopefully in the next few years) with these beautiful handmade book ends featuring dragon wings and a fan-favorite quote.
Iron Flame (Hardcover) By Rebecca Yarros
If the latest book in the series is missing from their collection, look no further than gifting them 'Iron Flame,' the recently released continuation of the first installment. Trust us when we say, they won't be able to stop talking about this book either for months on end.
