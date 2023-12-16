These 18 Great Gifts Have Guaranteed Christmas Delivery & They're All on Sale

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Bestie, it's finally the weekend! More specifically, it's the penultimate weekend before Christmas finally arrives. As exciting as that is, the fact that the holidays are sooo close means that there's almost not enough time to finish all our holiday shopping on time for our favorite people, from siblings & parents to significant others & besties. Keyword, almost.
In case you've been panicking about last-minute gift shopping, don't worry, because we've got your back. Or, in this case, QVC has your back, because the site is holding its "Under the Tree Guarantee" event until December 19. That means you have until then to browse and grab thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list while resting assured that they'll get here in time for Christmas. We know this can be an overwhelming task to take on, especially considering how many options there are, so we've narrowed down the best gift ideas in beauty, home, tech, and more for you — as a little gift from us to you, we made sure that all of these items also guarantee you major savings. That doesn't mean they're any less wishlist-worthy though; we've got top-rated, cult-fave items from Apple, Dyson, Tarte, Vitamix, Barefoot Dreams, and more that are bound to earn you the title of "favorite gifter" among all your loved ones this year.
So, what are you waiting for? Let's get shopping, because the clock is ticking!
Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Size Retinol Fusion PM Body Treatment - 16 oz.
Pamper your loved one with a mega-size container of the cult-fave Retinol Fusion PM Body Treatment from Peter Thomas Roth. The lightweight, non-greasy formula helps target skin concerns like wrinkles & fine lines, unevent skin tone & texture, dullness, and more. It's also integrated with ceramides, shea butter, avocado oil, colloidal oatmeal, aloe, and allantoin to help soften and soothe your skin.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with Attachments and Case
Trust us, if you have a beauty aficionado or busy bee in your life, they're going to love this Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer — just as much as your wallet is going to love saving $160 off of the retail value of this set. The hair dryer has gained a devoted following for its ability to dry hair ultra-fast while minimizing extreme heat damage; plus, this bundle includes five attachments for different styles, alnog with a travel case for easy carrying.
Tarte 30-Second Eye 3-Piece Kit With Mascara & Shadow/Liner
From minimal, everyday makeup to stunning, full-glam looks, this three-piece Tarte collection will allow your giftee to do it all. The mascara uses a unique brush designed to wrap around and lengthen each lash instead of weighting them down with layers of pigmend. The dual eyeshadow-liner pens can be used to create soft shadow lines or all-over eyeshadow.
StriVectin Advanced Plus Moisturizing Concentrate
This potent StriVectin moisturizing concetrate will take your giftee's skincare game to the next level. Formulated with patented NIA-114 and upgraded Collagex-CE Complex with copper tripeptide and marine ferment, this innovative moisturizer works to improve elasticity and visibly reduce wrinkles, according to the brand.
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker With Voucher
A practical gift for anyone who absolutely loves their morning cup of joe, this space-saving Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker is is small but mighty. Available in seven chic colors, the machine can hold up to 12 ounces of water in the reservoir and fit mugs up to seven inches tall. Plus, it's packed with cool features like an in-unit K-Cup storage for up to nine pods, a strong brew setting, a cord storage, and a strong brew setting (because we all have those mornings).
Teko Cordless Lightweight Countertop Vacuum
This countertop vacuum is as functional as it is cute, and it's the perfect gift your loved one is bound to put to good use right away. The lightweight, cordless vacuum easily maneuvers to quickly clean up messes on kitchen countertops, office desks, keyboards, dining tables, makeup counters, and so much more. Plus, it comes in four trendy colors!
Vitamix One 32-oz Blender With Accessories
Who doesn't love scrumptious smoothies, dips, and fresh-made dressings? This sleek, wishlist-worhty Vitamix blender is sure to earn you the title of "favorite gifter" this year. The multi-tasking, all-purpose blender can do the job of 10 appliances — it works as a whole food juicer, chopper, meat grinder, food processor, cheese grater, ice cream maker, and so much more. You'll be opening up a whole new culinary world for your loved one by gifting them this blender that's 100% worth the hype.
Bose Smart Soundbar 300 Smart Music System With Wifi Voice Assistant
Elevate your loved one's daily listening experience with the Bose Smart Soundbar 300. Equipped with four full-range drivers and a center dome tweeter, this soundbar delivers an amazing audio epxerience for all of your favorite shows, music, and more. Cozy movie nights at home will never be the same.
Apple AirTags 4-Pack With Silicone Keychain, Case & Luggage Tag
Help your loved one stay on top of their game (and stuff) with this Apple AirTags set, complete with four AirTags, five keychain cases, an adhesive silicone case, and a luggage tag. The Apple AirTags seamlessly pairs with the Find My app to assist your giftee with keeping track of their keys, purse, luggage, and other items and finally give them peace of mind.
Fujifilm Instax Bluetooth Link Wide Smartphone Photo Printer & Editing Tools
A picture is worth a thousand words, and this FujiFilm smartphone printer says everything you need to show your gift recipient just how much you care about them. The sleek, compact printer lets you select and edit photos on your phone and print them, bringing your favorite memories to life with just a few taps.
Einova Wireless Dual Charging Stone With 10W Fast Charging
Give your loved one an energy boost this holiday season — literally. This wireless charging stone provides side-by-side spots for your phones, earbuds, and other devices to charge, and it's available in both black marble and white marble.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Shut out the busy, noisy world around you and tune in to your favorite tunes or podcasts with these fan-fave Bose earbuds. Using industry-leading CustomTune technology for personalized noise cancellation and sound, these earbuds are simply game-changing. They also come with three sets of ear tips, three pairs of stability bands, a USB-C cable, charging case, and quick-start guide.
Duo Couch Caddy With Storage
If you're looking for a gift that's fun, practical, and perfect for just about anyone on your list, this couch caddy is it. Available in black, charcoal, and tan, the device caddy folds for multiple positions and viewing angles, is equipped with two cup/mug holders, and even has a side storage pocket. Whether you're working from home (specifically, the couch) or just lounging around on the weekend, this caddy is the perfect companion.
Koolaburra by UGG Brushed Jersey Notch Collar Pajama Set
Give your loved one the cozy sleepwear of their dreams with this set from Koolaburra by UGG that comes in three stylish patterns. The semi-fitted top features a left chest pocket, long sleeves, a button front, contrast edge at the collar, and a pocket opening. The bottoms, also semi-fitted, have pockets and a drawstring at the waist. In other words, sleep has never felt and looked so good.
Sharper Image Realtouch Air Compression Massaging Eye Mask
This massaging eye mask provides the soothing relief that your recipient never knew they needed but won't be able to live without after trying it once. The mask even features Bluetooth technology that allows you to add relaxing music (or your current fave podcast) to your nightly self-care routine.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Beanie And Sock Gift Set
No one does cozy quite like Barefoot Dreams, so if you want to impress the homebody in your life this holiday season, this CozyChic beanie and sock set is the way to go. Available in black, cream, and faded rose, this soft & snuggly set will keep your loved one warm through the colder months, year after year.
WFH Essentials 3-Piece Memory Foam Ergonomic Chair Kit
Transform your giftee's uncomfortable office chair into a cozy, supportive paradise with this three-piece memory foam chair kit that includes a seat cushion, back cushion, and foot cushion. The covers are removable, ventilated, and non-slip on the bottom, giving you all the comfort and function you need.
The Comfy Dream Quarter Zip Wearable Blanket
The internet-fave Comfy is rarely on sale, so this is a can't-miss opportunity to give your loved one a gift that they'll adore without breaking the bank. The wearable blanket is designed with a single, lightweight-yet-warm layer of plush microfiber that's unbelievably soft. It's perfect for wearing around the house or taking with you while traveling — now, if only we could wear it to the office, too.
