Khloe Kardashian Cleverly Avoids a Nip Slip With Her Latest Risqué Look

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reveals Surprising Skin Procedure

Khloe Kardashian isn't afraid to show a little skin.

The Kardashians star recently showcased her toned figure in a black curve-hugging dress that left little to the imagination with its extreme mid-section cutout.

In fact, the Good American founder's design was so risqué that she barely avoided a nip slip, as her dress covered her chest ever so slightly with two small swirls of fabric on each side. Khloe's look was modest otherwise with its long sleeves, high neckline and skirt that hit below her knees.

She clearly kept the focus on her ensemble, skipping accessories altogether. Plus, her beauty style was also subdued, as she opted for a soft glam makeup look and loose waves.

The reality TV star modeled her head-turning look in a Dec. 14 Instagram video. "'Cause it's iconic," Khloe said, mouthing audio from sister Kim Kardashian with Britney Spears' "Gimme More" song playing in the background. "And I love to do iconic s--t!"