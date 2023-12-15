Khloe Kardashian Cleverly Avoids a Nip Slip With Her Latest Risqué Look

Khloe Kardashian isn't afraid to show a little skin.
The Kardashians star recently showcased her toned figure in a black curve-hugging dress that left little to the imagination with its extreme mid-section cutout.
In fact, the Good American founder's design was so risqué that she barely avoided a nip slip, as her dress covered her chest ever so slightly with two small swirls of fabric on each side. Khloe's look was modest otherwise with its long sleeves, high neckline and skirt that hit below her knees.
She clearly kept the focus on her ensemble, skipping accessories altogether. Plus, her beauty style was also subdued, as she opted for a soft glam makeup look and loose waves.
The reality TV star modeled her head-turning look in a Dec. 14 Instagram video. "'Cause it's iconic," Khloe said, mouthing audio from sister Kim Kardashian with Britney Spears' "Gimme More" song playing in the background. "And I love to do iconic s--t!"
Khloe's glam squad also got in on the fun, as makeup artist Ash K Holm and hairstylist Irinel de León added the final finishing touches to the star's look.
The little black dress isn't the only way Khloe is sleighing the holiday season.
Last month, the mom of two—who shares kids True 5, and Tatum, 16 months with Tristan Thompson—offered insight into her festive plans.
"We love decorating the tree," she exclusively told E! News while promoting her Rakuten partnership. "It's when you know Christmas is really near, and I love having my home fully decorated for the holidays."
And when it comes to finding gifts to her loved ones? Well, she's on the hunt all year-round.
"I actually shop almost all year long," she dished, "always looking for the best gifts. I love to carefully pick out gifts for everyone on my list. I try to ensure they are all personalized, and thoughtful."
