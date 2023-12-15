Khloe Kardashian Cleverly Avoids a Nip Slip With Her Latest Risqué Look

Khloe Kardashian turned heads in a little black dress that barely covered her chest with two small swirls of fabric on each side.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 15, 2023 7:15 PMTags
FashionKardashian NewsKardashiansWardrobe MalfunctionKhloe KardashianE! Insider
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Surprising Skin Procedure

Khloe Kardashian isn't afraid to show a little skin.

The Kardashians star recently showcased her toned figure in a black curve-hugging dress that left little to the imagination with its extreme mid-section cutout.

In fact, the Good American founder's design was so risqué that she barely avoided a nip slip, as her dress covered her chest ever so slightly with two small swirls of fabric on each side. Khloe's look was modest otherwise with its long sleeves, high neckline and skirt that hit below her knees.

She clearly kept the focus on her ensemble, skipping accessories altogether. Plus, her beauty style was also subdued, as she opted for a soft glam makeup look and loose waves.

The reality TV star modeled her head-turning look in a Dec. 14 Instagram video. "'Cause it's iconic," Khloe said, mouthing audio from sister Kim Kardashian with Britney Spears' "Gimme More" song playing in the background. "And I love to do iconic s--t!"

photos
Khloe Kardashian Through the Years

Khloe's glam squad also got in on the fun, as makeup artist Ash K Holm and hairstylist Irinel de León added the final finishing touches to the star's look. 

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

The little black dress isn't the only way Khloe is sleighing the holiday season.

Last month, the mom of two—who shares kids True 5, and Tatum, 16 months with Tristan Thompson—offered insight into her festive plans.

"We love decorating the tree," she exclusively told E! News while promoting her Rakuten partnership. "It's when you know Christmas is really near, and I love having my home fully decorated for the holidays."

And when it comes to finding gifts to her loved ones? Well, she's on the hunt all year-round.

"I actually shop almost all year long," she dished, "always looking for the best gifts. I love to carefully pick out gifts for everyone on my list. I try to ensure they are all personalized, and thoughtful."

Keep reading to see how the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family is celebrating the holidays.

Instagram

Merry and Bright

Kylie Jenner shared the season's greetings with this tree decked out in tinsel and lights.

Instagram

Rise and Shine

Kim Kardashian invited Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish into her home to play seasonal songs. "It's December!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So that means @Philthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic."

Instagram

Merry Mariah Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenners took their kids to see Mariah Carey's festive concert in November to get in the Christmas spirit.

Instagram

First Concert

"The Queen of Christmas!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Instagram

Twinning Moment

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, kept bundled up in matching leopard print coats at the musical event.

Instagram

Baby Rocky's First Gingerbread House

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker showed the family's 2023 gingerbread house, bearing the names of their baby boy Rocky as well as his siblings Alabama, Landon, Atiana, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Instagram

Cousin Love

Dream cuddled with her cousins True and Tatum in a Dec. 6 Instagram photo. 

Instagram

Snowy Siblings

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned the photo. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram

Christmas Cozies

The cousins shared a hug in their Zip N’ Bear PJs.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

Kourtney shared a glimmering photo of her Christmas tree.

Instagram

Nightmare Before Christmas

Travis proved he's into the spooky Santa decor with this snap.

Instagram

Decking the Halls

Kim gave a look inside her "happy place" during the holidays.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!