Hilary Duff Shares COVID Diagnosis Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Hilary Duff is taking extra precautions to protect her family.
The Lizzie McGuire alum, who is pregnant with her and husband Matthew Koma's third baby together, revealed she and the songwriter have contracted COVID.
"We have Covid," Hilary wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 14, "and our kids don't so now we wear masks again."
The 36-year-old—who shares daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with Matthew and is also a mom to son Luca, 11, whose father is her ex-husband Mike Comrie—revealed her ailment just two days after announcing she is pregnant with baby No. 4.
Hilary shared her baby news by had posting her family's holiday card, which shows her cradling her baby bump while sitting with her husband and kids. The "Come Clean" singer captioned her Dec. 12 Instagram post, "Surprise Surprise!"
Hilary then followed up the pregnancy reveal with another baby bump pic. She captioned the selfie, "Been trying to hide this thing for a minute."
Hilary had hinted about expanding her family months before her pregnancy reveal. "I'm in my family making phase," she told Shape magazine in a June cover interview. "I built this and I wanted this and so I have to be here to enjoy the joyful and the painful and everything in between."
The How I Met Your Father actress also spoke out about the challenges of raising kids, noting that motherhood was both "f--king hard" and "endlessly rewarding."
"I've had to get really good at being disappointed in myself," she said. "I think that when you have a baby, you're just wired to think that you are loaded with all the answers and all of the capability, and we're still just human beings."
