Hilary Duff Shares COVID Diagnosis Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Watch : Pregnant Hilary Duff Proudly Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Hilary Duff is taking extra precautions to protect her family.

The Lizzie McGuire alum, who is pregnant with her and husband Matthew Koma's third baby together, revealed she and the songwriter have contracted COVID.

"We have Covid," Hilary wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 14, "and our kids don't so now we wear masks again."

The 36-year-old—who shares daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with Matthew and is also a mom to son Luca, 11, whose father is her ex-husband Mike Comrie—revealed her ailment just two days after announcing she is pregnant with baby No. 4.

Hilary shared her baby news by had posting her family's holiday card, which shows her cradling her baby bump while sitting with her husband and kids. The "Come Clean" singer captioned her Dec. 12 Instagram post, "Surprise Surprise!"

Hilary then followed up the pregnancy reveal with another baby bump pic. She captioned the selfie, "Been trying to hide this thing for a minute."