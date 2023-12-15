Tori Spelling Reveals 16-Year-Old Liam Suffered Fall Down the Stairs Before Surgery

Liam McDermott is on the mend.
After Tori Spelling shared her and Dean McDermott's eldest son had to undergo foot surgery, the mom of five is sharing insight into the 16-year-old's recovery process, noting that Liam "did great."
"It's going to be a long journey," she wrote alongside a Dec. 14 photo of Liam's bandaged foot shared to her Instagram Stories, "but we take it day by day."
Tori went on to explain the cause behind the procedure, adding, "Liam fell down the stairs at home and has been in pain and immobile since."
And after six weeks and "no healing," Tori shared they learned the injury led to his "navicular accessory fractured bone in [the] right foot" needing to be removed, after which his tendon was "reattached to his main bone with a metal hook rod."
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also expressed gratitude to those who reached out amid her son's recovery.
"Thx to everyone for Liam and sending him messages and calls and [heart emoji] and humor before and after his surgery," she added. "Meant a lot to him. He felt so loved."
In addition to Liam, Tori and Dean—who broke up earlier this year after 17 years of marriage—also share kids Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. (Dean also coparents son Jack, 25, with ex Mary Jo Eustace.)
Earlier this year, Tori celebrated Liam's turning 16 with a sweet shoutout.
"Where has the time gone?" she wrote in a March Instagram post. "My Liam Aaron made me a mother for the first time. The moment I knew he was growing inside me my whole life changed. For the better. I knew I'd never be alone. My whole life journey and perspective shifted."
And for Tori, time went by in the blink of an eye.
"You are now 16," she continued. "Taller than me. Taking care of me in so many ways. Protecting me. I have to stand on my tippy toes to hug you. But, you'll forever be my baby."
