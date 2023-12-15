Tori Spelling Reveals 16-Year-Old Liam Suffered Fall Down the Stairs Before Surgery

After Tori Spelling shared her and Dean McDermott's son Liam underwent foot surgery, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed the 16-year-old suffered from a fall beforehand.

Liam McDermott is on the mend.

After Tori Spelling shared her and Dean McDermott's eldest son had to undergo foot surgery, the mom of five is sharing insight into the 16-year-old's recovery process, noting that Liam "did great."

"It's going to be a long journey," she wrote alongside a Dec. 14 photo of Liam's bandaged foot shared to her Instagram Stories, "but we take it day by day."

Tori went on to explain the cause behind the procedure, adding, "Liam fell down the stairs at home and has been in pain and immobile since."

And after six weeks and "no healing," Tori shared they learned the injury led to his "navicular accessory fractured bone in [the] right foot" needing to be removed, after which his tendon was "reattached to his main bone with a metal hook rod."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also expressed gratitude to those who reached out amid her son's recovery.

"Thx to everyone for Liam and sending him messages and calls and [heart emoji] and humor before and after his surgery," she added. "Meant a lot to him. He felt so loved."

Tori Spelling Celebrates 50th Birthday With Dean McDermott, Candy Spelling and More

In addition to Liam, Tori and Dean—who broke up earlier this year after 17 years of marriage—also share kids Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. (Dean also coparents son Jack, 25, with ex Mary Jo Eustace.)

Earlier this year, Tori celebrated Liam's turning 16 with a sweet shoutout.

Instagram/@torispelling

"Where has the time gone?" she wrote in a March Instagram post. "My Liam Aaron made me a mother for the first time. The moment I knew he was growing inside me my whole life changed. For the better. I knew I'd never be alone. My whole life journey and perspective shifted."

And for Tori, time went by in the blink of an eye.

"You are now 16," she continued. "Taller than me. Taking care of me in so many ways. Protecting me. I have to stand on my tippy toes to hug you. But, you'll forever be my baby."

Keep reading to look back on photos of Tori and Dean with their children over the years.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2017

Festive Fam

Tori and Dean's kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau enjoyed a visit to Santa's Secret Workshop in 2017.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Spooky Season

The family had a scary good time at a Halloween celebration in 2019.

Brian To/FilmMagic

Giddy Up

Tori and Dean took their daughter Stella and son Liam to the Bony Pony Ranch in California in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ice to Meet You

The family hit the ice rink in 2013.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Summer Squad

With school out at the time, Tori and Dean had some summer fun with their children at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in 2018.

Getty Images

Story Time

Dean and Liam sat down to read Tori's Uncharted TerriTORI during its 2010 release.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Hit the Stage

Stella and Liam got a taste of the spotlight—literally!—when they joined their parents onstage at a Yo Gabba Gabba Live! show in 2011. 

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Santa's Little Helpers

Tori and Dean brought their kids to meet Santa Claus in 2014.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2015

Blended Family

Dean's son Jack from his marriage to Mary Jo Eustace joined the family for Christmas celebrations in 2015.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement

Best Choice

The clan rolled up in style to the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in August 2019. 

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Welcome to Mommywood

Tori and Dean's oldest kids Liam and Stella were on hand to celebrate the release of the actress' Mommywood book 1in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

One Cool Baby

Little Hattie looked so cool in her shades at the release of her mom 2012 book celebraTORI.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise!

'Tis the Season

 Stella, Beau and Hattie helped spread holiday cheer with their parents at a disco-themed Christmas party in 2019.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

Next Level Outing

The family attends the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in2019. 

