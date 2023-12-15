Comedian Kenny DeForest Dead at 37 After Bike Accident in NYC

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Kenny DeForest.
The stand-up comedian and writer, whose appearances include performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyers, died on Dec. 13 after getting into a bike accident in Brooklyn five days prior. He was 37.
DeForest was hospitalized and underwent neurological surgery shortly after the accident on Dec. 8, according to a GoFundMe page dedicated to his memorial, in an effort to "remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed." He passed away at the hospital, per the description, surrounded by his parents, family, and friends.
"Kenny DeForest is and was a truly positive influence on all the lives he touched," the statement shared to the page organized by friend Ryan Beck read. "Kenny's final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life."
Beck went on to note that "Kenny's impactful life will continue on through the gift of organ donation," adding, "Even in death he will continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of others."
In 2015, DeForest was included as one of Comedy Central's Comics to Watch and was listed by Brooklyn Magazine as one of the 50 Funniest People in the NYC borough the following year.
He released his debut stand-up album B.A.D. Dreams with Comedy Dynamics in 2017, debuting as number one on iTunes. That same year, he made his first appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and went on to be featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden, TruTV's Friends of the People and HBO's Crashing.
After his passing, DeForest received an outpouring of tributes from fellow comedians, colleagues and friends. In addition, the official social media page belonging to Late Night with Seth Meyers honored the stand-up star.
"Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young," the show's statement shared to X on Dec. 14 read. "His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out. As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM, he wasn't afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy—always in service of an original angle and a great joke."
The statement concluded on a heart-rending note, "It's a shame we won't get to see what he comes up with next."