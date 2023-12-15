Comedian Kenny DeForest Dead at 37 After Bike Accident in NYC

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Kenny DeForest.

The stand-up comedian and writer, whose appearances include performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyers, died on Dec. 13 after getting into a bike accident in Brooklyn five days prior. He was 37.

DeForest was hospitalized and underwent neurological surgery shortly after the accident on Dec. 8, according to a GoFundMe page dedicated to his memorial, in an effort to "remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed." He passed away at the hospital, per the description, surrounded by his parents, family, and friends.

"Kenny DeForest is and was a truly positive influence on all the lives he touched," the statement shared to the page organized by friend Ryan Beck read. "Kenny's final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life."