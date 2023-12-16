Unpacking the Royal Drama in The Crown Season 6: Fact vs. Fiction

Watch : 'The Crown' Stars Dish on Their Royal Transformation!

The makers of The Crown have reminded time and again that they haven't been making a docuseries, even if their depiction of the royal family so often feels as real as it gets.

"I can only repeat what I have always said," series creator Peter Morgan told the New York Times ahead of the release of the Emmy-winning series' final six episodes Dec. 14. "Some of it is necessarily fiction. But I try to make everything truthful even if you can't know if it's accurate."

And taking creative license isn't the same as getting it wrong.

"These are not inaccuracies," the show's head of research Annie Sulzberger told Variety of the devices Morgan has used to unpeel the royal onion in a believable but entertaining fashion. "They were decisions to deviate from history."

And Morgan, who wrote all 60 episodes of The Crown, had to read between the lines of history especially closely to get at the heart of the events covered in season six, so much of it news that the world was fully aware of but yet could only know so much about.