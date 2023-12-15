Justin Timberlake Says He Means “No Disrespect” Singing “Cry Me a River”

Watch : How Justin Timberlake Feels Amid Britney's Memoir

Justin Timberlake is saying bye bye bye to any hard feelings.

The *NSYNC alum had a disclaimer for before launching into a performance of his 2002 breakup song "Cry Me a River" at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Dec. 13. Justin told the crowd, "No disrespect," according to multiple outlets, seemingly alluding to his breakup with Britney Spears.

The 42-year-old originally released the track eight months after splitting with the pop star, and further fueled speculation about its inspiration when he cast her look-alike in the music video.

"You don't have to say, what you did / I already know, I found out from him," Justin sings. "Now there's just no chance / For you and me / There'll never be / And don't it make you sad about it?"

Britney, now 42, has since admitted to cheating on the former boy bander with choreographer Wade Robson during their relationship, which began in 1999.