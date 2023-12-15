Justin Timberlake Says He Means “No Disrespect” Singing “Cry Me a River”

Justin Timberlake is saying bye bye bye to any hard feelings.
The *NSYNC alum had a disclaimer for before launching into a performance of his 2002 breakup song "Cry Me a River" at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Dec. 13. Justin told the crowd, "No disrespect," according to multiple outlets, seemingly alluding to his breakup with Britney Spears.
The 42-year-old originally released the track eight months after splitting with the pop star, and further fueled speculation about its inspiration when he cast her look-alike in the music video.
"You don't have to say, what you did / I already know, I found out from him," Justin sings. "Now there's just no chance / For you and me / There'll never be / And don't it make you sad about it?"
Britney, now 42, has since admitted to cheating on the former boy bander with choreographer Wade Robson during their relationship, which began in 1999.
"We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar," she wrote in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me. "We danced and danced. I made out with him that night."
The "Toxic" singer said she was otherwise faithful to Justin, "with that one exception."
Britney's memoir also gave more insight into their relationship, including allegations that she became pregnant with their child but decided to end the pregnancy.
"Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy," she alleged in the book. "He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
Justin hasn't publicly commented on the book, but he issued a public apology to both Britney and his fellow Super Bowl halftime performer Janet Jackson in 2021.
"I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he wrote in part on Instagram at the time. "I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I whole heartedly want to be part of and grow from."
Amid the release of his ex's memoir this year, the "Mirrors" artist was choosing to focus on his life with wife Jessica Biel.
In fact, a source told E! News in October that the couple was "so busy" raising their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, and balancing their careers to pay any mind to the buzz surrounding Britney's book. "Justin has been working on music," the insider noted, "and loving what he's been making."
