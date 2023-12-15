How Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Kids Mason and Reign Are Celebrating Their Birthday

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares RARE Photo of Son Mason Disick

It's time to keep up with Mason Disick and Reign Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's sons turned 14 and 9 respectively on Dec. 14, prompting the family to wonder where the time has gone. Take Khloe Kardashian, who wrote on her Instagram Story, "How in the world are you 14 already?"

"Brothers and best friends, born on the same day," the Kardashians star added, posting a video of the boys laughing together. "I love you."

So, how are the boys ringing in their special day? Their dad gave a peek into the celebration, sharing a photo of a large balloon arch reading "Happy Birthday M & R!" on his own Instagram page.

"Happy birthday boys!" Scott captioned. "You make my life better everyday!"

Meanwhile, their "lovey" Kris Jenner marveled at her "chances of having two grandsons with the same exact birthday."

"You are two of the loves of my heart and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your grandma," the momager wrote in an Instagram post of her own, which showed photos of the siblings through the years. "We have the most precious memories together and I cherish every single one."