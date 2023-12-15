How Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Kids Mason and Reign Are Celebrating Their Birthday

It's time to keep up with Mason Disick and Reign Disick.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's sons turned 14 and 9 respectively on Dec. 14, prompting the family to wonder where the time has gone. Take Khloe Kardashian, who wrote on her Instagram Story, "How in the world are you 14 already?"
"Brothers and best friends, born on the same day," the Kardashians star added, posting a video of the boys laughing together. "I love you."
So, how are the boys ringing in their special day? Their dad gave a peek into the celebration, sharing a photo of a large balloon arch reading "Happy Birthday M & R!" on his own Instagram page.
"Happy birthday boys!" Scott captioned. "You make my life better everyday!"
Meanwhile, their "lovey" Kris Jenner marveled at her "chances of having two grandsons with the same exact birthday."
"You are two of the loves of my heart and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your grandma," the momager wrote in an Instagram post of her own, which showed photos of the siblings through the years. "We have the most precious memories together and I cherish every single one."
She continued, "Mason you are truly so special, kind, sweet, thoughtful, smart, talented, creative and have the best skills on a dirt bike!! Reign you are inquisitive, creative, loving, funny, talented, smart, sweet, and full of energy… I love you both with all my heart !!!"
Further proof time is flying by? Kim Kardashian shared a recent photo of her nephews this week, marking a rare sighting for the notoriously private Mason. In a Dec. 11 Instagram post, the teenager was seen standing at above-shoulder height to his dad while rocking long hair.
Mason and Reign's birthday comes more than a month after they welcomed a baby brother into the family. Kourtney—who also shares 11-year-old daughter Penelope with Scott—gave birth to a baby boy named Rocky with husband Travis Barker on Nov. 1.
And Reign can't Reign wait to pass on his love of video games to his younger sibling.
"I'm going to teach him how to play Call of Duty, Fortnite," the young boy gushed on the Nov. 23 episode of The Kardashians. "Black Ops III, Zombies."
To see more family photos from Scott and Kourtney, keep reading.