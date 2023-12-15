How Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Kids Mason and Reign Are Celebrating Their Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's sons Mason and Reign turned 14 and 9, respectively, on Dec 14. Find out how the family is celebrating the boys on their birthday.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 15, 2023 2:01 AMTags
BirthdaysKourtney KardashianScott DisickCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansMason DisickCelebritiesReign
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Shares RARE Photo of Son Mason Disick

It's time to keep up with Mason Disick and Reign Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's sons turned 14 and 9 respectively on Dec. 14, prompting the family to wonder where the time has gone. Take Khloe Kardashian, who wrote on her Instagram Story, "How in the world are you 14 already?"

"Brothers and best friends, born on the same day," the Kardashians star added, posting a video of the boys laughing together. "I love you."

So, how are the boys ringing in their special day? Their dad gave a peek into the celebration, sharing a photo of a large balloon arch reading "Happy Birthday M & R!" on his own Instagram page.

"Happy birthday boys!" Scott captioned. "You make my life better everyday!"

Meanwhile, their "loveyKris Jenner marveled at her "chances of having two grandsons with the same exact birthday."

"You are two of the loves of my heart and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your grandma," the momager wrote in an Instagram post of her own, which showed photos of the siblings through the years. "We have the most precious memories together and I cherish every single one." 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

She continued, "Mason you are truly so special, kind, sweet, thoughtful, smart, talented, creative and have the best skills on a dirt bike!! Reign you are inquisitive, creative, loving, funny, talented, smart, sweet, and full of energy… I love you both with all my heart !!!"

Further proof time is flying by? Kim Kardashian shared a recent photo of her nephews  this week, marking a rare sighting for the notoriously private Mason. In a Dec. 11 Instagram post, the teenager was seen standing at above-shoulder height to his dad while rocking long hair.

Instagram/Kris Jenner

Trending Stories

1

Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

2

Selena Gomez Reveals She's Had Botox After Clapping Back at a Critic

3

Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Andrew East

Mason and Reign's birthday comes more than a month after they welcomed a baby brother into the family. Kourtney—who also shares 11-year-old daughter Penelope with Scott—gave birth to a baby boy named Rocky with husband Travis Barker on Nov. 1. 

And Reign can't Reign wait to pass on his love of video games to his younger sibling. 

 

Instagram/Scott Disick

"I'm going to teach him how to play Call of DutyFortnite," the young boy gushed on the Nov. 23 episode of The Kardashians. "Black Ops IIIZombies."

To see more family photos from Scott and Kourtney, keep reading.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Sweet Dreams

What's the point of being a parent if you can't embarrass your kids? Reunited with his kids after Kourtney and Travis Barker's May 22 Italian nuptials, Scott posted an adorable pic of a sleepy Reign on his Instagram story on May 24.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
The Whole Crew Is Here

Scott, Mason and Penelope are joined by family friends for a night full of fun, as Scott captioned his Insta story pic, "Got my crew with me."

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Not So Little Anymore

Now 9 years old, Penelope posed for a sweet selfie with Scott, which he captioned, "My little girl is getting so big I can't take it!"

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Daddy's Girl

Scott shared another sweet photo with his daughter on May 24, this time giving her a loving kiss on the head.

Instagram
When Life Gives You Lemons

Reign, Mason and Penelope are joined by cousin North at their bracelet-making and lemonade stand on Aug. 1. Dad Scott even received a custom "Lord" bracelet from Penelope! "Thanks pooshalini," he joked on Instagram Stories. 

Instagram
Three's Company

Reign, Penelope and Mason play tag on the beach in a sweet pic shared by Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Bday Dad

Scott shared a suntanning pic on his 39th birthday featuring kids Reign and Penelope in their backyard. "Happy bday," Scott captioned the Instagram Story in May 2021.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Scott wishes Kourt a happy 42nd b-day on Apr. 18, 2021. "Happy birthday to the best mom a child could ask for a some more," he wrote with a sweet family photo.

Instagram
Beach Babes

"love and happiness," Kourtney wrote during a weekend getaway to Santa Barbara with her kids in August 2020.

Instagram
Swimming Buddies

"Pool party," Scott wrote on this photo of Mason and Reign.

Instagram
Just Like Mom

"Another day another poosh pose," the father of three quipped about his daughter.

Instagram
Solo Swim

"I got 10 on it," Scott wrote alongside this playful snap of Reign. 

Instagram
Sweet P

"My little precious," the Flip It Like Disick star wrote.

Instagram
Pool Play

"My loves," Scott declared.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Let It Reign

The eldest Kardashian shared to Instagram this cute snap of her youngest son, Reign Disick

TikTok
Going Viral

Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick had a ton of fun goofing around on TikTok.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Happy Holidays

Reign is rockin' around the Christmas tree(s) in this action shot shared to Instagram in December 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Disneyland Fans

"not sure who has more fun @disneyland #disneyland #HolidaysBeginHere"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Wyoming

Throwback! "Just two cowgirls loving life! #kuwtk," Khloe captioned this selfie from the family's Wyoming trip earlier this year, which played out during Sunday's
Kardashians season finale.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Reign Turns 5!

"My silly baby is 5 years old today," Kourtney shared on Saturday, Dec. 14. "Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mason Turns 10!

Both of Kourtney and Scott's boys were born on December 14, but it was their eldest who celebrated double digits this past year. "Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you," his mom wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
Resting Reign

Reign rests on Kourtney after a busy day planting trees.

Instagram
Sweet Siblings

Penelope and Reign have a sweet sibling moment while at TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram
TreePeople Tots

"We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org," Kourtney shares on Instagram. "Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our Earth."

Instagram
Little Ones

Scott couldn't love his daughter and his dog more. "My little ones," he wrote online.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Great Outdoors

Kourtney and her kids get some fresh air away from home! "We have everything we need," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Santa Ynez

"A weekend away."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Halloweekend

The Disick kids are all fall vibes in Kourtney's latest Instagram post, which sees Penelope and Reign enjoying pumpkin patches and horseback rides in Santa Ynez. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Honey

Penelope and her pup cuddle up for a picture! "baby [lion]," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Fishing in Finland!

After Kourtney and Scott's family Finland trip aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder shared a few personal snapshots from their April 2019 excursion. In this one, Mason and Reign try ice fishing!

photos
View More Photos From Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

2

Selena Gomez Reveals She's Had Botox After Clapping Back at a Critic

3

Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Andrew East

4

Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Revealed

5

Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Dead at 30 After Collapsing Onstage