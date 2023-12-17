Why Shaggy Took a "Strategic" Step Back From the Spotlight

Watch : Shaggy Wins Best Reggae Album at Grammys: "It's Great to Win"

There was a time when Shaggy couldn't go anywhere without calls of "Mr. Lover-lover" following him around.

And to this day, the reggae artist still gets fans coming up to him to declare—yup, you guessed right—"It wasn't me."

"I've been lucky to have gone through this multiple times," Shaggy told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, referring to his series of catchphrase-generating hits, from "Big Up" to "Boombastic" to the aforementioned anti-cheating track (more on that in a bit). "I was lucky to go through that roller coaster ride of the fanning-out, the craziness."

Now 55, it's been a minute since he was touring with the Backstreet Boys and partaking in all the spoils of pop stardom. But the globe-trotting singer—whose latest upbeat single, "When She's Around (Funga Macho)," is a collaboration with Rwandan artist Bruce Melodie—is reveling in his latest chapter.

Call it his distinguished era.