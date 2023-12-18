Shopping for the Holidays Is Expensive—Who Said That? Porsha Williams Shares Her Affordable Style Guide

We interviewed Porsha Williams because we think you'll like her picks. Porsha is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holiday season is in full swing, and yes, it's the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be so expensive. Shopping for gifts, hosting holiday parties, and getting outfits for special events can all add up. If you want to save some money without skimping on style, Porsha Williams Guobadia is here. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared her fashion must-haves for the holiday season and some helpful shopping tips.

The self-proclaimed Amazon queen advises, "You don't need to buy five whole outfits. Just get one great piece to create five new looks with clothes you already have." If you don't want to overhaul your whole wardrobe to be festive, Porsha suggests adding a "pop of color" and loves these green velvet heels.

She also recommends reading the reviews to make informed shopping decisions, explaining, "I want a lot of good reviews and I want details. I want to know if jewelry tarnishes quickly. I want to know if I can swim with jewelry and not have it fade." And if you don't have the time to comb through reviews, let Porsha help you out. She insists, "I will do all the hard work and let you know what I experience so you don't waste your money."

In an exclusive E! interview, Porsha shared her shopping wisdom along with holiday style essentials ranging from cozy slippers to wear at home to dressed up showstoppers and snowflake hair clips. And for more Porsha shopping insights, check out her recent Amazon Live broadcast.