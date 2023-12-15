Hailee Steinfeld Has Pitch-Perfect Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your List

We included these products chosen by Hailee Steinfeld because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Hailee is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're right on the edge of the holiday season, with Christmas being officially 10 days away. Stores are wrapping up their last sales of the year, Free Shipping Day has just been put into our rearview mirror, and we've just entered into the home stretch of holiday gifting season — a.k.a., the chaotic period where we're scrambling to find last-minute gifts for our loved ones who somehow are the hardest to shop for. Luckily, when it comes to fast shipping for gifts that we can rest assured will arrive at our homes before Santa Claus does, there's no better place to turn to than Amazon. And, when it comes to pitch-perfect gifts that hit all the right notes with our favorite people, there's no one who knows how to satisfy while keepin' that tempo right better than Academy Award-nominated & multi-platinum recording artist Hailee Steinfeld.
Hailee curated her fave wishlist-worthy gift picks from Amazon small businesses that are sure to be a smash hit with everyone on your list, from the beauty guru & chic fashionista to the busy go-getter & jet-setter (or, oppositely, cozy homebody). So, before you begin panic-shopping again, check out Hailee's gift ideas that will have all your loved ones saying, "You're such a ... marvelous gifter!"
Bambüsi Cheese Board Set with Serving Utensils
This gorgeous charcuterie board set comes with everything your giftee needs to host the perfect party or enjoy an enchanting, Regencycore picnic. From classic spreads of meat, cheese, and fruit to more experimentative platters like the TikTok-viral butter board trend, you can do it all with this set that includes sleek cheese knives, labels, a wine opener, markers, and a carrying bag. The best part? It's currently 50% off, making this the perfect opportunity to treat yourself, too!
Brew To A Tea Store XL Decanter with Drying Stand, Stopper, Brush and Beads
Made from 100% lead-free crystal glass, this sleek wine decanter is designed to aerate and oxygenate your vino so you can enjoy its full aroma and flavor. According to the brand, the decanter creates the maximum surface area for a standard-size bottle of wine (750 mL); it also comes with a stainless steel drying stand with rubber coating for hassle-free cleaning, drying, and storing.
Culture & Nature Reed Diffuser
It's hard to believe that this luxurious reed diffuser is under $30 — almost as hard to believe that it comes in 22 heavenly scents ranging from floral to fruit to seasonal & more. Lucky for us and your giftee, both are true, making this the perfect gift for anyone on your list who wants to elevate their space. We're adding bonus points for the minimal, elegant design that seamlessly blends into any decor aesthetic.
Collective Home Ceramic Jewelry Tray
If you're looking for a chic, thoughtful gift that your giftee will use every day, this ceramic jewelry tray is the way to go. The monogrammed design adds the perfect, dainty touch of personalization, and the versatile dish can be used to store jewelry, keys, stationary, and more (or just used as stylish home decor).
Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Bundle
Outdoor pizza ovens have been all the rage for producing Michelin star-worthy results yet being surprisingly easy to use, making the Bertello pizza oven bundle the perfect wishlist-worthy gift for anyone who loves yummy food. According to the brand, this "as seen on Shark Tank" oven is the first of its kind that lets you cook using wood and gas simultaneously to produce amazing pizzas in just minutes.
Albatross Health Ice Roller & Gua Sha Set
Whether your giftee has a multi-step beauty regime they've followed consistently for years or is just starting to build out their skincare routine, this ice roller & gua sha set is sure to be a gift they'll love. The ice roller, made of non-toxic material and gel, helps promote blood circulation to reduce puffiness and redness, shrink and clean pores, and relieve tension, according to the brand. Additionally, the gua sha is made from natural jade stone and helps boost lymphatic drainage.
Sweet Water Decor Fa La La La Soy Candle
Give your loved one an extra dose of festive holiday joy with this chic soy candle that's also available in 13 other, equally adorable scents. According to the brand, the candle has a 40+ hour total burn time, and it's crafted from a U.S.-grown, soy-based wax blend that's free from gluten, lead, toxins, and phthalates.
Winter Castle Cocktail Shaker Set 18 Piece
For the cocktail enthusiast in your life, this 18-piece set is just what they need to take their home bar to the next level. It includes all the mixologist essentials, from shakers & strainers to jiggers & muddlers, that are all made from premium-quality, rust-resistant 304 stainless steel. Plus, the set comes with a 50-recipe ebook to help guide you to cocktail perfection.
Creatively Calm Studios Adult Coloring Books Set
Encourage your loved one to relax and relieve their stress whenever they need with this coloring book set, which comes with 120+ images of animals, mandals, and scenery ranging from basic to advanced designs.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I didn't know what to expect as I have never seen the adult coloring books. These are AWESOME. I got them for my sisters birthday. She loved the gift then screeched like a kid when she saw there are 3 books. She started coloring the very next day. The were a perfect gift and are perfect to travel with, easy to pack. They aren't oversized and flimsy, they are a perfect size and pretty sturdy. I will definitely purchase from this seller again and probably this item for another great gift."
Ali + Oli Leak Proof Bento Box
For the ones who are always on the go, this leak-proof bento box is a practical gift that's as cute as it is functional (& also comes in four other aesthetically-pleasing colors). Made to last, the container is made with 100% food-grade silicone and designed with three compartments that are perfect for packing light snacks, lunch, desserts, and more.
Sweet Water Decor Honeycomb Tile Coffee Mugs
Just like the design says, keep your giftee warm & cozy with this cute mug for their favorite hot beverage. Available in 12 styles featuring different sayings & patterns, this microwave-safe mug is perfect for the home or office — especially with a design as adorable as this!
Luxellar Decorative Books for Home Decor Accents 3 Piece
These decorative books fashionably blend modern charm with luxury to elevate any home space effortlessly. The set features three hardcovers with unique designs representing fashion, style, and luxury, and the books are made with premium bamboo paper sheets that can be used as journals, diaries, guestbooks, and more.
Ghia 6-Piece Holiday Gift Box
Cheers to the holidays with this non-alcoholic apéritif set that's free of artificial flavors, caffeine, and added sugar. Instead, these drinks are packed with powerful extracts of natural herbs to help soothe your mind and body, according to the brand. This set includes four spritzed bitter aperitivos, a 250 mL bottle of the brand's signature apéritif, and a pour spout.
Samiah Luxe Blue Chunky Knit Blanket Throw 50x60
You really can't go wrong with an oh-so-cozy chunky knit blanket as a gift! Available in six colors and three sizes, this plush throw is made from 100% vegan polyester chunky yarn and even comes ready-to-gift in a chic storage canvas bag.
Terminal B Luxury Scented Candle
Inspired by Buenos Aires, this scented candle carries an alluring scent reminiscent of an Argentinian Malbec with a dark, fruity finish, according to the brand. The matte black design is luxurious & chic, making it a sophisticated addition to any home space. The brand also carries three other candles, each inspired by different parts of the world and named by airport code.
Newbee Fashion All Aluminum Luxury Hard Case Carry-On 20” Luggage
Alternatively, if your giftee is a frequent traveler or already has a trip lined up in the upcoming year, this hard case carry-on luggage is a stylish & practical gift they'll love. Available in five colors, this rolling suitcase is fully lined inside with multi-use organizational pockets that make it easy to pack your clothes, and its exterior has an ultra-protective security frame with integrated, TSA-approved dual combination locks.
Vin Fresco Electric Wine Opener Rechargeable with Charging Base & Foil Cutter
A gift that's as sleek as it is useful, this electric wine opener looks great on a kitchen counter or tabletop. WIth only two button functions ("down" for pushing into the cork, "up" for disposing of the cork), this straightforward opener does exactly what it's meant to do while making you look like a professional every time you're opening your favorite bottle or red, white, or bubbly.
Zyllion Mini Massage Gun
If you're looking for a gift that your loved one will actually use (and will probably start using right away), this mini massage gun is sure to be a hit. Designed with portability in mind, the massage gun easily fits into a purse or bag, making it great for taking to the gym, office, or while traveling. But don't let the small size fool you — the massager delivers a powerful percussion therapy and can run for up to five hours on a single charge, according to the brand.
