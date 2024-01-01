See How Stars Celebrated New Year's Eve

The best is yet to come.
Hollywood is saying out with the old and in with the new in honor of New Year's Eve 2023, with celebrities including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce toasting to the new year at festive parties.
More musicians celebrated the holiday with buzzing performances, including Maroon 5, Enrique Iglesias, Miranda Lambert and the Jonas Brothers, who lit up the stage in New York during the CNN special New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. And Ellie Goulding, Green Day and Janelle Monáe also hit a high note performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.
Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera and Halle Bailey offered inspiring messages as the year wound down.
"Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter," Christina wrote on Instagram alongside videos of her performing. "I couldn't think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm. Cheers to the magical moments we'll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead."
As for Halle, the Little Mermaid star counted down to midnight by sharing a few photos from 2023, including a selfie with boyfriend DDG.
"2023 is a year i will never ever forget," she wrote on X. "Looking back on this year i can't believe this is my life, i'm so thankful to God. also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. let's bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it."
And perhaps no one is more excited for 2024 than Khloe Kardashian, who noted on The Kardashians in September, "This is the year that I'm shedding and I'm going to be upgrading."
It all comes down to her age: Khloe confessed that she cannot wait to turn 40 in June because this chapter of her life has been "agony."
"Most people are scared to turn 40—I have hated every day of my 30s," she explained, adding in a confessional, "Of course, I've had some incredible moments in my 30s. I have two beautiful kids, I have great, great moments. This has nothing to do with that. Besides that, though, every other day has been f--king torture."
Here's to things looking up in 2024!
Keep reading to see more stars who celebrated a new year of new adventures on New Year's Eve 2023.