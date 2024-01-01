See How Stars Celebrated New Year's Eve

Watch : 8 Kardashian Workouts to Satisfy Your New Year Fitness Goals

The best is yet to come.

Hollywood is saying out with the old and in with the new in honor of New Year's Eve 2023, with celebrities including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce toasting to the new year at festive parties.

More musicians celebrated the holiday with buzzing performances, including Maroon 5, Enrique Iglesias, Miranda Lambert and the Jonas Brothers, who lit up the stage in New York during the CNN special New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. And Ellie Goulding, Green Day and Janelle Monáe also hit a high note performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.

Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera and Halle Bailey offered inspiring messages as the year wound down.

"Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter," Christina wrote on Instagram alongside videos of her performing. "I couldn't think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm. Cheers to the magical moments we'll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead."