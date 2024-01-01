See How Stars Celebrated New Year's Eve

Celebrities got in the spirit as the ball dropped in Times Square for New Year's Eve 2023. See all the ways Hollywood celebrated the new year in 2024.

The best is yet to come. 

Hollywood is saying out with the old and in with the new in honor of New Year's Eve 2023, with celebrities including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce toasting to the new year at festive parties.

More musicians celebrated the holiday with buzzing performances, including Maroon 5, Enrique Iglesias, Miranda Lambert and the Jonas Brothers, who lit up the stage in New York during the CNN special New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. And Ellie Goulding, Green Day and Janelle Monáe also hit a high note performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.

Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera and Halle Bailey offered inspiring messages as the year wound down.

"Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter," Christina wrote on Instagram alongside videos of her performing. "I couldn't think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm. Cheers to the magical moments we'll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead."

As for Halle, the Little Mermaid star counted down to midnight by sharing a few photos from 2023, including a selfie with boyfriend DDG

"2023 is a year i will never ever forget," she wrote on X. "Looking back on this year i can't believe this is my life, i'm so thankful to God. also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. let's bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it."

X/@HalleBailey

And perhaps no one is more excited for 2024 than Khloe Kardashian, who noted on The Kardashians in September, "This is the year that I'm shedding and I'm going to be upgrading."

It all comes down to her age: Khloe confessed that she cannot wait to turn 40 in June because this chapter of her life has been "agony."

Instagram

"Most people are scared to turn 40—I have hated every day of my 30s," she explained, adding in a confessional, "Of course, I've had some incredible moments in my 30s. I have two beautiful kids, I have great, great moments. This has nothing to do with that. Besides that, though, every other day has been f--king torture."

Here's to things looking up in 2024!

Keep reading to see more stars who celebrated a new year of new adventures on New Year's Eve 2023.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Sabrina Carpenter

The "Feather" singer got the party started in Times Square.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

The two comedians joined hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's Eve special.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Nicki Minaj

It truly was Barbie's World in Miami as the rapper performed during a NYE party.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Alix Earle

The TikToker rang in 2024 by watching Nicki Minaj perform at E11EVEN Miami.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Julia Fox

The Uncut Gems actress also stepped out in a unique ensemble for the Miami bash.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph

The "Wild Ones" collaborators lit up the stage on NYE.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

LL Cool J

He hit the stage in New York before the ball dropped.

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

"Wishing everyone a Blessed year," the Mean Girls star, who celebrated the holiday with husband Bader Shammas, wrote on Instagram. "May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude."

The actress shared her post five months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Luai.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

Victoria shared photos from her New Year's Eve dinner with her husband and her parents. She captioned her Instagram post, "Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_ xxx."

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed

The Vampire Diaries actor wrote on Instagram Dec. 31, "Yeahhhhhhh 2024!"

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

The singer shared a montage of favorite moments of 2023, including a video of herself kissing fiancé Jutes.

Instagram / Diane Kruger / Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Diane Kruger

"Good bye 2023," the Inglorious Basterds actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Norman Reedus' daughter Nova. "Can’t say that you brought out the best in us all. Here’s to more unicorns, humanity and empathy."

Instagram

Aubrey Paige & Ryan Seacrest

While Ryan Seacrest hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, his girlfriend was close by cheering him on.

X/@HalleBailey

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid actress shared photos from 2023, including a selfie with boyfriend DDG. "2023 is a year i will never ever forget," she wrote on X. "looking back on this year i can’t believe this is my life, i’m so thankful to God also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. let’s bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it."

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star shared that Liquid IV is a "NYE MUST" in a sponsored post to ring in 2024.

