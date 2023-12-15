Vanessa Hudgens' Husband Cole Tucker Proves They're All in This Together in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker in Mexico!

This is the tribute to Vanessa Hudgens you've been looking for.

The High School Musical alum's new husband Cole Tucker sweetly marked her first birthday as a married woman by sharing never-before-seen photos from their three-year relationship, including what looked to be a wrestling-themed wedding cake topper resembling the couple.

Other images shared to the baseball player's Dec. 14 Instagram post showed the pair relaxing by a koi pond, riding a scooter, teeing up for a day of golf and taking in the sunset high upon a mountain. Cole also included a picture from their wedding day, in which Vanessa was clad in her Vera Wang wedding gown as she stared lovingly into her groom's eyes.

"Happy birthday to my wife!" Cole wrote in the caption, prompting Vanessa to reply back in the comments section, "High cheeks 4evaaaa."

The Sucker Punch star's birthday comes 12 days after she and Cole tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico. Their destination wedding was attended family and close friends such as Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp—who sereved as bridesmaids—as well as Vanessa's former HSM costars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel.