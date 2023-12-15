Vanessa Hudgens' Husband Cole Tucker Proves They're All in This Together in Birthday Tribute

This is the tribute to Vanessa Hudgens you've been looking for.
The High School Musical alum's new husband Cole Tucker sweetly marked her first birthday as a married woman by sharing never-before-seen photos from their three-year relationship, including what looked to be a wrestling-themed wedding cake topper resembling the couple.
Other images shared to the baseball player's Dec. 14 Instagram post showed the pair relaxing by a koi pond, riding a scooter, teeing up for a day of golf and taking in the sunset high upon a mountain. Cole also included a picture from their wedding day, in which Vanessa was clad in her Vera Wang wedding gown as she stared lovingly into her groom's eyes.
"Happy birthday to my wife!" Cole wrote in the caption, prompting Vanessa to reply back in the comments section, "High cheeks 4evaaaa."
The Sucker Punch star's birthday comes 12 days after she and Cole tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico. Their destination wedding was attended family and close friends such as Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp—who sereved as bridesmaids—as well as Vanessa's former HSM costars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel.
"It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life," Vanessa told Vogue in a Dec. 6 story about the nuptials. "I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone's phones away. It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other—our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they're going to invest real time into."
She continued, "I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better."
Keep reading to bop your way to the top of Vanessa and Cole's love story.