Vanessa Hudgens' Husband Cole Tucker Proves They're All in This Together in Birthday Tribute

Vanessa Hudgens' husband Cole Tucker showed he had his head in the game when creating the perfect birthday tribute for the High School Musical alum.

This is the tribute to Vanessa Hudgens you've been looking for.

The High School Musical alum's new husband Cole Tucker sweetly marked her first birthday as a married woman by sharing never-before-seen photos from their three-year relationship, including what looked to be a wrestling-themed wedding cake topper resembling the couple.

Other images shared to the baseball player's Dec. 14 Instagram post showed the pair relaxing by a koi pond, riding a scooter, teeing up for a day of golf and taking in the sunset high upon a mountain. Cole also included a picture from their wedding day, in which Vanessa was clad in her Vera Wang wedding gown as she stared lovingly into her groom's eyes. 

"Happy birthday to my wife!" Cole wrote in the caption, prompting Vanessa to reply back in the comments section, "High cheeks 4evaaaa." 

The Sucker Punch star's birthday comes 12 days after she and Cole tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico. Their destination wedding was attended family and close friends such as Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp—who sereved as bridesmaids—as well as Vanessa's former HSM costars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel.

"It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life," Vanessa told Vogue in a Dec. 6 story about the nuptials. "I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone's phones away. It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other—our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they're going to invest real time into."

 

Instagram/Cole Tucker

She continued, "I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better."

Keep reading to bop your way to the top of Vanessa and Cole's love story. 

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attended the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watched John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The pair walked the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram

April 2022: MLB Opening Day

"Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens

September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appeared with her partner on the baseball field.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

Instagram

February 2023: Engaged

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

Instagram/Cole Tucker

May 2023: Wedding Planning

Vanessa joked about eloping with Cole after running into roadblocks during the wedding planning process. "Finding a venue is tough," she admitted on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I kind of just want to elope. I'm lost, I don't know."

Instagram/Cole Tucker

December 2023: I Do

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 2, 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. The 100-guest ceremony was attended by family and close friends, including Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp—who sereved as bridesmaids—as well as Vanessa's former High School Musical costars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel.

Instagram/Cole Tucker

December 2023: The Start of Something New

Cole celebrated Vanessa's first birthday as a married woman with a romantic tribute reading, "Happy birthday to my wife!!!!!!"

