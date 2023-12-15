Give the Gift of Cozy for Christmas With These 60% Off Barefoot Dreams Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or you're still on the hunt for Christmas gifts your loved ones won't return, I have two words for you: Barefoot Dreams. Life should be cozy. Whenever you can opt for comfort, go for it—especially if there's a good deal.
Barefoot Dreams always comes through with the most indulgent blankets, loungewear, and accessories; i.e. the most perfect presents. If you want to go all out with your gifting, I rounded up the best Barefoot Dreams discounts.
Save 55% on a Barefoot Dreams accessories bundle with socks, a scrunchie, an eye mask, and a carrying case. A $40 deal on a $118 hoodie is tough to pass up. Nab a 58% discount on a Barefoot Dreams blanket. Get 55% off a luxurious satin pajamas set. Need more ideas? These Barefoot Dreams deals are E! Shopping Editor-approved.
The Best Barefoot Dreams Deals
Barefoot Dreams Sweet Dreams 3-Piece Gift Set
Accessorize with super soft socks, scrunchie, eye mask, and carrying case. There are 3 colors to choose from and the bundle is 55% off.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Stripe Throw Blanket
Warning: it will be hard to get off the couch when you're snuggling under this blanket. It's just that soft.
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Tank and Short Set
Start and end your day with chic comfort when you buy one of these pajama sets. There are three colors to choose from.
Barefoot Dreams CozyTerry Cross Over Hoodie
Loungewear never looked so chic or felt so soft. The Barefoot Dreams CozyTerry Cross Over Hoodie is available in 4 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Cropped Dream Shirt and Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Piped Wide Leg Pant
Look chic and feel comfy in a satin top paired with matching, wide leg pants. Rock this as an outfit with some heels or wear it to bed. Yes, it really does work for anything. Both pieces also come in white.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Womens Herringbone Slipper
Your feet will thank you for buying these slippers. You'll feel like you're at a spa with these plush herringbone slippers. There are two colors to choose from and these are 54% off.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3-Pair Sock Set
When your feet are warm, you're warm. That's why a set with plush, Barefoot Dreams socks is the ultimate indulgence. These trios come in 3 color combinations.
Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Modal Jersey Drapey Tee
Get that "cool without even trying" look with this ultra-soft, drapey t-shirt from Barefoot Dreams. There are 3 colorways to choose from.
Barefoot Dreams CozyTerry Resort 3-Piece Set w/ Travel Bag
You deserve to feel pampered all the time. The Barefoot Dreams CozyTerry set is great for travel and your everyday routine. You get an eye mask, scrunchie, headband, and a matching travel bag. There are 6 colorways.
Barefoot Dreams Washed Poly Satin Wide Leg Pants
You need these in every color. They're luxuriously soft for lounging around and you can dress them up with ease.
Barefoot Dreams Eco CozyChic Wide Placket Pullover
If you love Barefoot Dreams blankets, you need one of these pullovers. It's basically a wearable blanket. What more could you want? It's on sale in 3 colors.
Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Brushed Luxe Lounge Jogger
You just found your new go-to joggers. These luxurious pants are on sale in 3 colors.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Microstripe Blanket
A Barefoot Dreams blanket is a gift you'll want to steal for yourself. The superior softness is tough to resist. This style has a super subtle striped pattern in 4 versatile colorways.
Barefoot Dreams MC Sun Soaked Crinkle Cotton V-Neck Caftan
Make getting dressed so much easier and just get the caftan. Airy, chic, and effortless? Yep, that's what you need.... in every color.
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw Blanket
Lounging around never felt so good! This is the softest blanket you'll ever use, hands down.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Pointelle Hooded Pullover
If you want to feel cozy, but you don't want to wear something that makes you feel too hot, get this pullover. It's oh-so-soft, but not heavy. This style comes in 5 colors with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Shawl Vest
Yes, it's possible to look sophisticated and feel comfortable. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Shawl Vest proves it. It's on sale in 3 stunning colorways.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Fringe Throw With Ribbed Edge
Disney obsessed? Snuggle up with this supremely plush blanket, which has Mickey Mouse silhouettes.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Dolman Ribbed Cardigan
A lightweight cardigan that's this soft is a layering essential that you'll wear all year. There are 4 colors to choose from.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe-igan
It's part-cardigan, part-robe, and ALL style. Wear this lounging around and when you leave the house. It's the ultimate comfort and a guaranteed compliment getter.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Beanie And Sock Gift Set
This is a gift anyone would want. The hat is the cutest solution for a bad hair day and Barefoot Dreams socks are the best you'll ever wear. There are 4 colors to choose from.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Blanket Wrap
Want to pick out a fashionable gift, but unsure of what size to get? Here's your answer this wrap comes is one-size-fits-most with options for regular and plus sizes. The ivory is giving effortless glamour and there are 3 additional colorways.
Barefoot Dreams Diamond Cable Pet Sweater
Don't forget about your pets. They deserve some cozy Barefoot Dreams sweaters too.
Where can I find the best Barefoot Dreams deals?
There are so many good deals on Barefoot Dreams, you just need to know where to shop. There are great discounts at QVC, Nordstrom Rack, Dillard's, and Amazon among other retailers.
Will Barefoot Dreams gifts be delivered by Christmas?
The Christmas shipping cut-off dates are creeping up. There are also options to pay for expedited shipping from different carriers. However, if you want Barefoot Dreams items that ship fast without paying extra, I suggest Amazon, Revolve, and Zappos.
