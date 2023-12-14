Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Dead at 30 After Collapsing Onstage

The gospel music industry is in mourning.
Brazilian singer Pedro Henrique died after collapsing onstage during a performance Dec. 13. He was 30.
Henrique had been performing at a private event in Fiera de Santana when he had, per CNN Brazil, what doctors believe to be a heart attack. However, an official cause of death has not been shared.
Following Henrique's death, his record label Todah Music released a statement. "Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone," the group wrote in Portuguese on Instagram. "Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything other than this: Pedro is simple, he is a believer! What a smile! How nice! What voice! The kind of people that are great to have around!"
The "Não Fique Assim" singer is survived by his wife, Suillan Barreto, and baby daughter, Zoe, who will turn 2 months old on Dec. 19.
"The songs in his voice will not die and his legacy will remain through his wife, his little daughter Zoe and so many lives that were and will be reached by Christ through the records of his voice!" his record label wrote in their post. "To Suilan and all her family and friends, our deepest regret, our respect, full support in all areas we can help, and our sincere hug! We have rejoiced so many times together, and now we weep with those who weep."
Henrique is set to be laid to rest at a cemetery in the city of Porto Seguro, Brazil's Radio 93 reported.
"We're feeling the loss and remembering special moments by Peter's side," his record label wrote in another statement on Instagram, "his contagious joy, his enchanting voice, his smile full of love and light."