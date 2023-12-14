Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Dead at 30 After Collapsing Onstage

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The gospel music industry is in mourning.

Brazilian singer Pedro Henrique died after collapsing onstage during a performance Dec. 13. He was 30.

Henrique had been performing at a private event in Fiera de Santana when he had, per CNN Brazil, what doctors believe to be a heart attack. However, an official cause of death has not been shared.

Following Henrique's death, his record label Todah Music released a statement. "Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone," the group wrote in Portuguese on Instagram. "Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything other than this: Pedro is simple, he is a believer! What a smile! How nice! What voice! The kind of people that are great to have around!"

The "Não Fique Assim" singer is survived by his wife, Suillan Barreto, and baby daughter, Zoe, who will turn 2 months old on Dec. 19.