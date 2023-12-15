The Best Gifts for Couples Who Have Run Out of Ideas

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
On my holiday shopping list my husband is sometimes my biggest question mark. Granted, he's the person I know the best, but in the flurry of holiday preparation and getting gifts for everyone else, I'm at a loss for what he needs, what he wants, or what's the thing that he doesn't know he needs or wants. And, he's usually in the same boat (hi, Louis!). So, to help the couples out there who have been together for a long time, or a short time, and have run out of ideas for what to get each other, this roundup is for you. I've broken down the best gifts for him, for her, and the gifts that you can both use and appreciate together.
From an easy-to-setup fire pit for the backyard to a handy phone sanitizer and charger, from a hair repair treatment to a set of personalized stationery, from a fogless mirror for in-shower shaving to a box of whisky-infused macarons, you'll both find these gifts hard to resist. You may also find that these items are great for Secret Santas, host gifts, stocking stuffers, or if you're buying a gift for a couple specifically. Whether you're looking for something practical, luxe, thoughtful, or useful, you'll get it here.
So keep on reading till the end for the best gifts for the couple who just don't know what to get each other. And you better start adding to cart, because Christmas is almost here.
The Best Gifts For Him
LIITON Grand Canyon Whiskey Glass
Made from a material that chills in just 18 seconds, you can put this crystal glass in the freezer and not need whiskey stones or ice. Inside the glass is a design of the Grand Canyon that keeps drinks cold and aerates the bourbon, scotch, vodka, whiskey, or whatever you put in. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe.
HoneyBull Shower Mirror Fogless for Shaving
This fogless mirror easily attaches inside your shower via strong suction cup, and is ideal for any partner who likes to shave in the shower. There's even an attachment on the bottom for storing a razor. One reviewer reported, "This might be the first fogless mirror we purchased for our shower that actually doesn't fog up! Sturdy, easy to clean and perfect size."
AKASO Brave 4 4K30fps 20MP WiFi Action Camera Ultra Hd & Accessory Kit
Any partner who loves action can shoot ultra-HD video with this action camera, that's also designed to deliver stable footage. It comes with a waterproof case, remote control, helmet mount, bike stand, and more in one handy bundle. Plus, it's 43% off, which is a great deal.
RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper
Over 93,000 Amazon reviewers have given these memory foam slippers a 5-star rating for their comfort, durability, and warmth. They're available in sizes 5 - 15 and come in seven different colors to match your partner's aesthetic.
Glenfiddich Whisky-Infused Macarons Box, 12pc
For the whiskey lover, this decadent box of 12 Glenfiddich-infused macarons is a treat. They're creamy, delicious, and each one has less than 0.5% alcohol.
S-ZONE Duffle Bag for Travel
If you're partner's weekend travel gear could use a glow up, this canvas duffle bag is a solid step up. It features genuine leather trim, a sturdy shoulder strap, and although it has a large capacity, it's still the perfect size to use as a carry-on for air travel.
imarku Japanese Chef Knife
Everyone could use a good knife in the kitchen, and at 61% off, this chef's knife is a steal. It's multipurpose, so you can use it to cut, dice, slice, chop and even cut meat off bones.
Wera 056490 Tool-Check Plus Bit Ratchet Set with Sockets
Over 12,000 Amazon reviewers have given this ratchet set a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. One fan noted, "The engineering of those tools, the attention to every detail, the execution of those tools makes them piece of art!"
Modern Mixology Bartender Kit
Any at-home mixologist can appreciate this stainless steel cocktail kit. It includes a double-sided jigger, strainer, bottle opener, mixing spoon, ice tongs, and recipe cards, plus it comes in a handy wooden stand.
The Best Gifts for Her
Dainty Chains Bundle
What's so great about jewelry from Flaire & Co. is that it's designed to be skin friendly and water resistant, so you can wear it everyday through sweat and showers and it won't leave your skin green. The designs are simple, cute (like this Dainty Chains Bundle), and the prices can't be beat.
The Work Tote in Cognac Croc
For anyone on the go, this chic Beis work tote is a must-have. Made of vegan leather, it comes in five colors and includes a trolley pass-through with a zipper (so it can be a pocket when not in use). There's so much room, including a padded laptop sleeve pocket, a key-ring leash, and more.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
You may have heard about COSRX Snail Mucin, well believe us, the rumors are true (it's amazing). It can repair and rejuvenate your skin, making it brighter and feeling moisturized. No snails are harmed to create this item and one reviewer calls it, "a skincare revelation."
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Time Off Sneaker
Give the gift of comfort with these soft, comfy, and TikTok-famous, white sneakers. They're made with water-resistant faux leather, canvas fabric, and recycled plastic bottles, and have a classic design that goes with everything. You can get them in a variety of sizes, including half sizes.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Everyone's hair could use a little TLC, and you definitely get that from Olaplex. It comes with 95,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and one shopper reported, "This was what I had been looking for!! Totally controlled split ends and frizz." Just apply a good amount to wet hair once a week, leave it in for 10 minutes, and rinse.
Swiss Personalized Stationery, 15 cards
There's nothing classier and more elegant than a personalized set of stationery. This set comes from Minted, who gets all their designs from independent designers, and it comes in styles like modern, minimal, botanical, preppy, whimsical, and more. I've ordered cards from Minted before and the paper quality and printing always feels luxe and high-quality.
Ultrasonic Cleaner Jewelry Cleaner Machine
File this jewelry cleaning machine under practical. It can clean dirty necklaces, bracelets, and more in just seconds, doesn't remove tarnish, and only needs tap water. It uses high frequency sound waves to clean your items and one reviewer reported, "Placed my wedding ring and earrings in for just 5 mins and you literally see the dirt and grime coming off."
Custom Pearl Beaded Friendship Bracelet
If you're looking for another personalized gift, this Mint & Lily bracelet is a lovely choice (and also great for the Swiftie in your life). It features freshwater pearls, an adjustable fit, and can include a name or special word that you think the wearer would enjoy (max eight letters).
Super Bloom Strengthening Conditioner Bar
For the partner who likes sustainable options, but still wants great hair, this Sunniemade conditioner bar is a perfect pick. Made with rosehip oil and cocoa butter, it's designed to improve hair's strength and elasticity, while promoting healthier hair. Plus, one bar replaces up to three 8-ounce bottles of liquid shampoo.
ZIMASILK 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
This silk pillowcase is a luxe gift idea. It's made of pure mulberry silk that's gentle on your skin and can prevent hair breakage. You can get it in 40 different colors and one fan raved, "I sleep much better with it and wake up with my hair looking great."
RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager
After a long day your loved one will be thankful for this eye massager. It features heating eye pads that apply gentle pressure for maximum relaxation. Plus, there are built-in speakers where you can play pre-recorded, soothing sounds or connect it via Bluetooth so you can listen to your own playlist.
The Best Gifts For a Couple
Elbee Home 8-Piece Nonstick Aluminized Steel, Space Saving Baking Set
For the couple that loves to bake, this eight-piece nonstick baking set is a great choice. It features a large roasting pan, a square cake tin, two muffin pans, two round cake tins, one large oven tray, and more, that all nest inside each other for convenient storage.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2
A new set of pillowcases can give any couple's bedroom setup a fresh start. These two down alternative pillows are soft, supportive, and breathable, a plus for hot sleepers. You can even toss them in the washer and dryer when they need a refresh.
Big Blanket Co Original Stretch
Take movie night to the next level with this super cozy and comfy Big Blanket. It's temperature regulating, so it won't overheat the people under it, and measuring 10 x 10 feet, there's plenty of room for the whole family. It's also E! editor approved.
Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit
You may have noticed this matcha making machine in the background of a YouTube tour of Hailey Bieber's kitchen. Well, now it could be yours and you can be the couple that luxuriates in fresh organic matcha shots.
AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor
The couple with a car needs this portable air compressor. It can inflate your tires in minutes, check your tire's air pressure, and it's compact enough to leave in your trunk. The machine is easy to use, features an LED flashlight for late night use, and is powered by the car's auxiliary power outlet.
BAISITE Paint by Numbers
The couple that paints together, stays together. Grab a bottle of wine, set up this paint-by-numbers set (that comes with two canvases), and you have your own paint-and-sip night.
Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table
With this backyard fire pit table, you and your loved one can cozy up under the stars every night. It comes with a sturdy base, waterproof cover, long grate, poker and mesh lid for safety, plus a heat resistant fire bowl with holes at the bottom to let ash through. And if you want to switch it up, you can fill the bowl with ice and have it be a cooler for backyard BBQs.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera Bundle
Create instant memories with this Fujifilm Instax camera bundle. The set includes a carrying case, photo album, selfie lens, photo album, cleaning cloth, and stickers, plus six packs of instant film.
Nekon Mail Holder
Never wonder where your keys, dog leash, or mail is again. This convenient holder is the place for all those important items and can revamp a foyer or entryway. Plus, it includes hardware for easy installation.
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
You and your partner can start your own karaoke night with this Bluetooth microphone. It can also be used as a wireless speaker, mp3 player, and recorder, and there's an echo mode for added effect. Using it is easy, just connect the mic to your phone via the cable or Bluetooth and open a singing app on your phone.
Utopia Towels 8-Piece Premium Towel Set
A soft, absorbent set of new towels can really invigorate your bathroom. This set includes two bath towels, hand towels, and wash cloths and comes in 26 color options. Reviewers note that they feel really plush and hold up well in the wash.
Perfectly Paired Coffee + Chocolate Tasting
Take some time with your partner to savor coffee and chocolate with this Bean Box set. It features specially curated coffee from small-bath roasters, plus artisanal chocolates that complement the coffee. Perfect for foodies, coffee lovers, chocolate lovers, and just lovers.
LUXE Bidet NEO 120
Make you and your partner's bathroom a spa-like experience with this bidet that attaches to your toilet. It features adjustable water pressure and is easy to set up and use in minutes.
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box
We take our phones everywhere, so every household needs this phone sanitizer. Not only can it disinfect your phone using germicidal UV-C light, it can also charge your phone while it's in there. Works in just 10 minutes and can fit all brands of smart phones.
