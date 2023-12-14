The Sweet Way Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Incorporating Son Rocky Into Holiday Traditions

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are celebrating their baby boy's arrival this holiday season, adding Rocky's name next to his siblings' on their annual gingerbread house.

Dec 14, 2023
Watch: New Details On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are rocking around the Christmas tree with one more family member.

The couple—who welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker Nov. 1—proved he's the perfect addition to their blended family by including him in their jolly holiday festivities. 

Travis revealed just how Rocky is being incorporated into their annual Christmas tradition, showing off the clan's elaborate gingerbread house bearing the names of Kourtney, Travis and all seven of their kids—with Rocky front and center. 

Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—each had their names written on the roof in icing, as did Travis' son Landon Barker, 20, daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The Poosh founder previously shared why it "truly feels like a miracle" that she and Travis were able to add baby Rocky to the bunch, explaining on a November episode of The Kardashians that they conceived naturally after stopping the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

"People would always say to us, 'The second you stop trying, it's just going to happen,'" she said in a confessional. "We were not trying whatsoever; I didn't even check my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God's hands. I thought it was just not happening and we were like accepting of it, and then, God's plan."

Instagram

And their kids are also thrilled to be adding another stocking by the chimney.

"I just think having another family member is always awesome," Alabama told E! News in September before Rocky's arrival. "Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"

Chris Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

To see how more of the Kardashian-Jenners are decking the halls this Christmas, keep reading.

Instagram

Merry and Bright

Kylie Jenner shared the season's greetings with this tree decked out in tinsel and lights.

Instagram

Rise and Shine

Kim Kardashian invited Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish into her home to play seasonal songs. "It's December!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So that means @Philthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic."

Instagram

Merry Mariah Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenners took their kids to see Mariah Carey's festive concert in November to get in the Christmas spirit.

Instagram

First Concert

"The Queen of Christmas!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Instagram

Twinning Moment

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, kept bundled up in matching leopard print coats at the musical event.

Instagram

Baby Rocky's First Gingerbread House

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker showed the family's 2023 gingerbread house, bearing the names of their baby boy Rocky as well as his siblings Alabama, Landon, Atiana, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Instagram

Cousin Love

Dream cuddled with her cousins True and Tatum in a Dec. 6 Instagram photo. 

Instagram

Snowy Siblings

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned the photo. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram

Christmas Cozies

The cousins shared a hug in their Zip N’ Bear PJs.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

Kourtney shared a glimmering photo of her Christmas tree.

Instagram

Nightmare Before Christmas

Travis proved he's into the spooky Santa decor with this snap.

Instagram

Decking the Halls

Kim gave a look inside her "happy place" during the holidays.

