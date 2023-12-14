The Sweet Way Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Incorporating Son Rocky Into Holiday Traditions

Watch : New Details On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are rocking around the Christmas tree with one more family member.

The couple—who welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker Nov. 1—proved he's the perfect addition to their blended family by including him in their jolly holiday festivities.

Travis revealed just how Rocky is being incorporated into their annual Christmas tradition, showing off the clan's elaborate gingerbread house bearing the names of Kourtney, Travis and all seven of their kids—with Rocky front and center.

Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—each had their names written on the roof in icing, as did Travis' son Landon Barker, 20, daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The Poosh founder previously shared why it "truly feels like a miracle" that she and Travis were able to add baby Rocky to the bunch, explaining on a November episode of The Kardashians that they conceived naturally after stopping the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.