Camila Alves McConaughey’s Holiday Gift Ideas Will Make You the Best Gift Giver in Your Family

‘Twas the week before Christmas, when everyone is scrambling to check names off their list (and checking it twice), when you realize you left buying gifts for your family till the last second. If you still have no idea what to gift each of your loved ones this year, there's no need to fret because Camila Alves McConaughey—model, designer, mom of three—has you covered with all the best gift ideas anyone in your family will love.

If you're wondering what special something to get your partner that'll spice things up, Camila says there's no better gift than "a staycation! Spending a weekend in a local hotel, disconnecting from phones and embracing uninterrupted quality time is a powerful way to reignite the spark with your significant other." Or maybe you're feeling stumped on what to gift your picky teenagers, the model recommends to "gift tickets to their favorite concert! The joy of experiencing an artist live, surrounded by friends, creates unforgettable memories. So magical!"

She also tells E! about how special the holiday season is for her family, "Christmas is my favorite holiday because we get to blend our Brazilian and American traditions! We celebrate the Brazilian tradition on Christmas Eve at midnight with Brazilian dishes and each family member opening only one gift. On Christmas morning we celebrate with American traditions by opening the rest of our presents around the tree together as a family." Another yearly family tradition her family loves doing is "to deliver meals with Meals on Wheels. Our kids also set money aside throughout the year to purchase gifts for underprivileged kids in Brazil, Africa, and the United States."

However, if you prefer presents you can wrap and put under the tree on Christmas day, Camila also has you covered with gift suggestions that are perfect for the host/hostess in your family, like a "beautifully wrapped bottle of Pantalones Tequila", or a hat carrier for the jetsetter in your life. So, if you're ready to take a page from the McConaughey family book on the best gift ideas for your loved ones, keep scrolling for Camila's top holiday picks.