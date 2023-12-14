Camila Alves McConaughey’s Holiday Gift Ideas Will Make You the Best Gift Giver in Your Family

We included these products chosen by Camila Alves McConaughey because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Camila is the co-founder of Pantalones Organic Tequila. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
‘Twas the week before Christmas, when everyone is scrambling to check names off their list (and checking it twice), when you realize you left buying gifts for your family till the last second. If you still have no idea what to gift each of your loved ones this year, there's no need to fret because Camila Alves McConaughey—model, designer, mom of three—has you covered with all the best gift ideas anyone in your family will love.
If you're wondering what special something to get your partner that'll spice things up, Camila says there's no better gift than "a staycation! Spending a weekend in a local hotel, disconnecting from phones and embracing uninterrupted quality time is a powerful way to reignite the spark with your significant other." Or maybe you're feeling stumped on what to gift your picky teenagers, the model recommends to "gift tickets to their favorite concert! The joy of experiencing an artist live, surrounded by friends, creates unforgettable memories. So magical!"
She also tells E! about how special the holiday season is for her family, "Christmas is my favorite holiday because we get to blend our Brazilian and American traditions! We celebrate the Brazilian tradition on Christmas Eve at midnight with Brazilian dishes and each family member opening only one gift. On Christmas morning we celebrate with American traditions by opening the rest of our presents around the tree together as a family." Another yearly family tradition her family loves doing is "to deliver meals with Meals on Wheels. Our kids also set money aside throughout the year to purchase gifts for underprivileged kids in Brazil, Africa, and the United States."
However, if you prefer presents you can wrap and put under the tree on Christmas day, Camila also has you covered with gift suggestions that are perfect for the host/hostess in your family, like a "beautifully wrapped bottle of Pantalones Tequila", or a hat carrier for the jetsetter in your life. So, if you're ready to take a page from the McConaughey family book on the best gift ideas for your loved ones, keep scrolling for Camila's top holiday picks.
Camila Alves McConaughey's Must-Have Holiday Gift Picks
Pantalones Reposado Tequila
"It's the holidays, of course I'm spending it with a glass of tequila! My personal favorite is our Pantalones Organic Reposado. It's smooth, great on its own, and a year-round staple." If you're looking for a holiday cocktail recipe to go with that delicious bottle of tequila, Camila recommends checking out "the Apple Cider Margarita, you can find the recipe on Women of Today!"
ILIA Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment
"With a change in the season, an overnight lip mask is a must. This makes a great gift or addition to a gift bundle since it's easy to take on the go!"
Atzi Hats Crossbody or Backpack Hat Carrier
"For all the hat lovers and travelers, this is an easy way to travel with your favorite cowboy hat while looking stylish at the same time. I have the black and gold ones!"
Solgaard Carry-On Closet Original
"The carry-on closet has helped with my daughter's organization on trips while keeping the packing process to a minimum. Hence, less work for all the mamas out there!"
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
"This washable silk mask is so comfortable. Unlike other sleep masks, you don't feel it against your pillow. The wide design makes it seamless on your face and adds extra comfort."
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
"This easy tool cuts the time you blow dry your hair in! It is a great, affordable gift that will give your loved ones the gift of extra time!"
Just Try One Bite Picture Book
"For all the little ones in your life who need to update their bedtime story rotation! The family bundle with Just Try One Bite, Just Because, and for the parents, Greenlights!"
Illumiseen LED Dog/Cat Collar
Perfect for the furbaby in your family, this LED dog/cat collar is "super helpful for those nighttime walks".
Celebrate the holidays like your favorite stars by shopping these 58 gift ideas from celebrity brands, including SKIMS, Goop, BEIS, Rhode & more!