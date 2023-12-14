See Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and More Stars at Taylor Swift's Birthday Party

It's nice to have friends like these—just ask Taylor Swift.
The "Karma" singer rang in her 34th birthday on Dec. 13 surrounded by her star-studded squad—which includes Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry—at a private party in New York City.
As seen in party photos shared on Instagram Dec. 14, Taylor was fêted with a confetti cake reading "Birthday Girl of the Year" by Zoë Kravitz and clinked champagne glasses with her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. Also at the bash was her Eras Tour openers Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams and the Haim sisters, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski as well as the Grammy winner's childhood BFF Abigail Anderson.
And you best believe that Taylor was bejeweled for her special day, rocking a black Clio Peppiatt dress embellished with glitzy cloud, moon and star motifs. She completed the look with blinding jewelry—because a diamond's gotta shine—and a purse encrusted with jewels that rivals any mirrorball. Of course, the "Style" artist also rocked that red lip classic thing she's known for.
However, missing from the festivities was her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who hung back in Kansas City, Mo., to prepare for the Chiefs' upcoming match-up against the New England Patriots, according to People.
But that doesn't mean the couple haven't been wrapped up in their own lavender haze lately. Just a few days before Taylor's birthday, the music superstar visited her man on his holy ground at Arrowhead Stadium and cheered on the Chiefs' as they took on the Buffalo Bills.
In fact, as seen in a photo shared by Travis' barber Patrick Regan on Dec. 11, Taylor wasn't shy about the PDA and was snapped kissing Travis on the cheek during a night out in Kansas City.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME for its Dec. 6 cover story. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
To see how Taylor celebrated her 34th birthday, keep reading.