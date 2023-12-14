Vanderpump Villa: Meet the Staff of Lisa Vanderpump's New Reality Show

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump REACTS To Vanderpump Rules' 2 Emmy Noms & Teases New Season

It's time to raise a glass to Lisa Vanderpump's new crew.

Vanderpump Rules fans are finally getting a first look at the Bravo star's new Hulu reality show Vanderpump Villa, which follows the debauchery among the staff of her French estate Chateau Rosabelle as they work, live and play at the countryside mansion.

The docu-series will introduce viewers to Vanderpump's hand-picked group of elite chefs, servers, mixologists and coordinators "as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests," the streamer announced Dec. 14, "while dealing with rivalries, romances and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7."

"From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau, to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike," according to Hulu. "All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her 'pop up' experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire."