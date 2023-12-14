Vanderpump Villa: Meet the Staff of Lisa Vanderpump's New Reality Show

Attention, Vanderpump Rules fans: Get to know the cast of Lisa Vanderpump's new Hulu reality series Vanderpump Villa, which follows the staff of her French estate Chateau Rosabelle.

It's time to raise a glass to Lisa Vanderpump's new crew.

Vanderpump Rules fans are finally getting a first look at the Bravo star's new Hulu reality show Vanderpump Villa, which follows the debauchery among the staff of her French estate Chateau Rosabelle as they work, live and play at the countryside mansion.

The docu-series will introduce viewers to Vanderpump's hand-picked group of elite chefs, servers, mixologists and coordinators "as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests," the streamer announced Dec. 14, "while dealing with rivalries, romances and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7."

"From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau, to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike," according to Hulu. "All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her 'pop up' experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire."

Keep reading to meet all 12 of Vanderpump's new staffers.

Before the premiere of Vanderpump Villa next year (release date still TBD), Bravoholics will be treated to the new season of VPR next month. Season 11 will document how the cast picks up the pieces following Scandoval—AKA Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss and his subsequent breakup from partner of nine years Ariana Madix.

Hulu

And as the recently released trailer teased, the costars remain divided as the TomTom co-owner continues his road to redemption.

Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. 

Hulu

Marciano Brunette, Lead Server

Las Vegas

Hulu

Andre Mitchell, Mixologist

Dallas

Hulu

Eric Funderwhite, Chateau Manager

Los Angeles

Hulu

Emily Kovacs, Housekeeper

New York

Hulu

Stephen Alsvig, Events Coordinator

Las Vegas

Hulu

Anthony Bar, Executive Chef

Los Angeles

Hulu

Priscila Ferrari, Server

Los Angeles

Hulu

Telly Hall, Mixologist

Atlanta

Hulu

Grace Cottrell, Housekeeper

St. Augustine, Fla.

Hulu

Hannah Fouch, Server

Las Vegas

Hulu

Caroline Byl, Sous Chef

Miami

Hulu

Gabriella Sanon, Events Coordinator

Miami

