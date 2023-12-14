Why Drake and Camila Cabello Are Sparking Romance Rumors

Don't go yet—not until you hear the buzz surrounding Camila Cabello and Drake.
The "Havana" singer, 26, and the "Hotline Bling" rapper, 37, sparked romance rumors after videos of them taking in the sun together during their tropical vacations spread online.
As seen in footage posted by Pop Crave on Dec. 13, Camila and Drake enjoyed an outing on the water at Noah's Ark Beach Club in Turks and Caicos, spending time on a boat before moving on to jet skis. Another clip shared by a fan account showed the Fifth Harmony alum wearing a black dress for their day in the sun while the "In My Feelings" artist was seen sporting a tie-dye T-shirt and orange shorts.
And my oh my, the sighting led to some dating speculation. "Did anyone have drake and camila cabello dating rumors on their 2023 bingo card?" one social media user asked on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, another shared, "ngl they look cute togther."
Other fans suggested the two could simply be working on new music together. "CAMILA AND DRAKE OH MY GOD A COLLAB BETTA BE COMING," one follower wrote. Added another, "Pretty please collab."
E! News has reached out to Camila and Drake's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.
The hangout comes about six months after Camila fueled rumors of a rekindled romance with Shawn Mendes. In May, the "Señorita" singers—who announced their breakup in November 2021—were seen on multiple outings together, including a Taylor Swift concert in New York as well as a comedy show in Los Angeles. Camila and Shawn were also seen kissing at Coachella the month before.
However, she had previously spoken about how she isn't putting too much pressure on dating.
"I feel like date is even the wrong word," Camila said on an October 2022 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "For me, dating is all about making friends. Just focus on making friends, and then if you're at a dinner party and your focus is on making great friends, on friendships, and then if there's a physical attraction to somebody, then it happens but it's natural. But you're not focused on giving, like, three hours or a full night of dating to a stranger because that's a waste of life."
Meanwhile, Drake—who shares 6-year-old son Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—has been linked to stars like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and SZA in the past. And the five-time Grammy winner has shared his thoughts on relationships and being single.
"I love my space, I love my work, and I love my routine," he said on a 2019 episode of Rap Radar. "And for me to break that for somebody, it would just have to be a really special person that fits into that puzzle and that is supportive of the things that I'm doing. It'd have to be somebody that has taste in music. It'd have to be somebody that I get along with so much to the point that, when we're separate, I'm feeling like I can't function properly without their presence."
"I've come across it a few times," he added. "I've yet to be able to hold onto it for whatever reason. I'm the captain of a ship, and I look behind me and I see a lot of people on board. And full steam ahead—that's just kinda how I have to keep rocking right now. And hopefully, I can find somebody that can just stand beside me at the wheel and help me steer while we keep the journey going as opposed to me having to pull over and stop because that person is getting seasick."