J. Crew Factory's 70% Off Sale Has Insane Deals On Holiday-Worthy Looks & Classic Staples

With the weekend finally upon us, it's time to sit back, relax, and start online shopping. There's really no better way to spend your Saturday or Sunday than adding a bunch of goodies to your cart knowing they'll arrive at your door in a few days, especially if they happen to be on mega sale. If there's one sale you definitely won't want to miss out on it's J. Crew Factory's, because they're offering between 50% and 70% off everything, plus you get $10 off every $50 you spend when you use the code SAVEALOT.
You really can't go wrong with anything on their site. Not only is everything timeless (and chic and elegant) as well as high-quality, every piece that they sell also comes in extended sizes, which is a huge win. From a sequin mini skirt that's perfect for ringing in the new year to classic ballet flats you'll everywhere and chic yet cozy sweaters, J. Crew Factory has deals for every occasion. So while you scroll away looking for deals, don't forget to add J. Crew Factory to your list because their sale is truly too good to pass up. Keep scrolling for our top picks that will become instant staples in your wardrobe.
Sequin Mini Skirt
Ring in the new year in style with this sequin mini skirt that you can pair with so many different tops, from bodysuits to satin button downs.
Classic Ballet Flats
You'll wear these classic ballet flats everywhere, not to mention they totally fit the ballet-core aesthetic that's so trendy right now. Choose from black or gold.
Cable-Knit Scuff Slippers
Cozy up at home in these slippers, which are 75% off. They have cable-knit wool uppers with plush faux fur trim and lining that will keep your feet so warm.
Sweater-Polo in Extra-Soft Yarn
You definitely don't have a sweater like this in your collection. Made from extra-soft yarn, it has an elevated polo-inspired v-neck collar and comes in five colors.
Slim Cropped Ruby Pant in Stretch Twill
With their slim fit and cropped straight leg silhouette, these are the perfect work pants. They come in four perfect neutral shades, extended sizes, and in petite and regular lengths.
Pearl Tassel Earrings
Liven up any outfit with these tassel earrings, which are decked out in gold, pearl, and crystal.
Gold Snake Chain Layering Necklace
This three-tiered gold chain necklace lets you achieve the layered look without having to deal with a bunch of tangled necklaces. It's the perfect finishing touch to any ensemble.
Two-Button Sweater Blazer
Available in three colors, this sweater is an elevated version of a traditional cardigan. It has a blazer-inspired cardigan feel, with tailored lapels, pockets, and two buttons.
Mockneck Sweater-Dress in Extra-Soft Yarn
You'll be wearing this mockneck sweater dress all winter long because it's just so easy to style. Hitting right above the knee, this dress has slim yet relaxed fit and ribbed detailing.
Shell Sweater
This sleeveless sweater is the ultimate layering piece. You can wear beneath a chic leather jacket or over a simple white turtleneck.
