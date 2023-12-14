Victoria Beckham Reveals Why David Beckham Has Never Seen Her Natural Eyebrows

In the 26 years Victoria Beckham has been with David Beckham, she admitted that he's never seen her without her makeup on her eyebrows.

Victoria Beckham wasn't called Posh Spice for nothing!

There's no doubt the former Spice Girls member is a beauty devotee. So, it's no surprise that when it comes to her routine, there's one rule she's not willing to break.

"I'm obsessed with brows," Victoria, who wed David Beckham in 1999, told Allure in an interview published Dec. 14. "My husband has never seen me without my eyebrows."

And if you're wondering why that's been the case? Well, she believes the retired soccer player would kick her to the curb.

"My desert island [product] is definitely my brow," she told makeup artist Lisa Eldridge in a Dec. 7 YouTube video. "You know, David has never seen me without my brow. Honestly, he'd file for divorce, he would."

And while the 49-year-old is a beauty aficionado, she does draw the line with certain cosmetic procedures. 

"People have also said that I've had a nose job," Victoria noted last year. "Never had a nose job, always had a nose like this."

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Instead, the former musician credited her makeup skills for enhancing her features.

"It is the nose trick and that is where I love my Bronzing Brick," she continued, showcasing the product from her eponymous beauty line. "Each compact has two different tones so you can use it to contour as well as to bronze."

She also has a blush technique she swears by that adds radiance to her skin.

"For me, blush is what pulls my whole look together and brings my complexion to life," she previously shared with E! News. "What shade I choose depends on the look I'm going for—I love the vivid pink shade Rollerskate to brighten my whole complexion—I just use a tiny bit on my cheeks, and a little on my lips, and blend with my fingertips." 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Of course, Victoria isn't the only celebrity to share her beauty hacks. Keep reading to see all of the trendy makeup and skincare tips that have taken over social media.

TikTok
Dotted Makeup Hack

The dotted hack was one of TikTok's most useful techniques, as it not only saves time and feels weightless on the skin but doesn't waste your makeup. Instead of layering foundation, concealer, blush, etc. on top of each other, you simply dot the products in the areas you want them and blend them out from lightest to darkest.

tiktok.com/@sagszn
"I'm Cold"

Partly inspired by Kylie Jenner's snowy getaway in 2019 as well as the winter season, beauty devotees created the illusion of having flushed cheeks, a Rudolph-red nose and bright under-eyes. The look mimicked the natural flush your skin gets when you're outside in the wintertime.

Instagram
Glazed Donut Nails

Thanks to Hailey Bieber, having a glossy manicure was the epitome of chic. The model's affinity for dewy skin and high-shine makeup eventually trickled down to her nails, sparking a glazed donut nail mania. She debuted the shiny claws at the 2022 Met Gala in May, which were painted in a pearlescent white. But throughout the year, Hailey refreshed her glazed donut manicure with a chocolate and holiday version.

TikTok
DIY Period Face Masks

TikTok users quickly rode the (red) wave of period face masks, with the hashtag amassing more than six billion views. As the name suggests, people took their period blood, generally collecting it from a menstruation cup, and smeared it over their faces in the hopes of waking up with clear skin. But dermatologists weighed in on the trend, with Dr. Geeta Yadav putting it simply, "Aside from the fact that it is free, there is zero advantage to using menstrual blood on your skin."

TikTok
Vampire Skin

If you're still fantasizing about Robert Pattinson's glistening skin as Edward Cullen in TwilightAugust Sombatkamrai, a.k.a. @imonaugust, created the dazzling vampire skin effect. By mixing foundation with silver liquid glitter, your dream of sparkly skin can become a reality.

TikTok
Foundation Frothing

After Glamzilla frothed her beauty products in what she described as "weird makeup science," she inspired people to froth their foundation a latte. By adding a few drops of foundation into a cup or bowl of water, users blended the two ingredients together, which resulted in a mousse-like foundation. However, chemist Ginger King warned against the technique.

"When you introduce water to products," she told Allure, "you increase the [chance of] bacteria contamination."

Addison Rae/TikTok
"W" Blush Technique

The "W" blush makeup hack was summer's hottest trend, allowing people to get a sun-kissed glow without ever having to step foot outside. To partake in the fad, all you had to do was draw a "W" on your cheeks and across the bridge of your nose, either with a liquid or cream blush (which made gliding the product and blending it out a lot more seamless).

Instagram
Manga Lashes

Inspired by a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, the Manga Lashes trend played up the anime characters' eyes. To achieve the look, TikTokers either cut lash strips into small chunks or used individual lashes and separated the hairs into clumps with glue. The spikey, doll-like finish added extra drama to their makeup.

www.tiktok.com/@vanillamace
DIY Bleached Eyebrows

TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter influenced people to rock the bold look IRL, with many of them creating at-home dyes. But it's important to note that bleaching your brows, especially without the proper tools or training, can cause side effects.

"Ingredients used to bleach the hair [that include] high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide can cause serious burns," Michelle Henry, a New York City-based dermatologist, told Allure. "If the solution is too strong, brows and hair can be damaged. Significant burns can also cause permanent hair loss."

TikTok
Skin Cycling

Unlike some of the potentially risky beauty trends to emerge from TikTok, skin cycling is actually worth implementing into your routine. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, who is credited with coining the term, recommends creating a four-night skincare schedule. 

Night one is for exfoliation, night two is for retinoids and nights three and four are your recovery nights, where hydration and barrier repair are key. Then you repeat the process.

And while the idea of skin cycling isn't necessarily a new concept (it's just been given a buzzy name), there's no denying its benefits. As Dr. Bowe told E! News in July, "You can get more out of your skincare products and see real changes in your skin."

