Victoria Beckham Reveals Why David Beckham Has Never Seen Her Natural Eyebrows

Victoria Beckham wasn't called Posh Spice for nothing!

There's no doubt the former Spice Girls member is a beauty devotee. So, it's no surprise that when it comes to her routine, there's one rule she's not willing to break.

"I'm obsessed with brows," Victoria, who wed David Beckham in 1999, told Allure in an interview published Dec. 14. "My husband has never seen me without my eyebrows."

And if you're wondering why that's been the case? Well, she believes the retired soccer player would kick her to the curb.

"My desert island [product] is definitely my brow," she told makeup artist Lisa Eldridge in a Dec. 7 YouTube video. "You know, David has never seen me without my brow. Honestly, he'd file for divorce, he would."