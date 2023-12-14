Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andre Braugher Dead at 61

As loved ones continue to mourn the loss of Andre Braugher, new information has emerged about his heartbreaking death.

A rep for the actor—who portrayed Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine—confirmed to E! News that the 61-year-old was diagnosed with lung cancer a few months prior to his passing on Dec. 11.

These details about the Emmy winner's cause of death come as many fans, friends and costars, including Terry Crews, pay tribute to him online.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon," Crews wrote on Instagram Dec. 12. "I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent."

"This hurts. You left us too soon," he continued. "You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like."