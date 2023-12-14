Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Revealed

Days after Andre Braugher's death, new details about the Brooklyn Nine-Nine's passing have been shared publicly.

As loved ones continue to mourn the loss of Andre Braugher, new information has emerged about his heartbreaking death.

A rep for the actor—who portrayed Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine—confirmed to E! News that the 61-year-old was diagnosed with lung cancer a few months prior to his passing on Dec. 11.

These details about the Emmy winner's cause of death come as many fans, friends and costars, including Terry Crews, pay tribute to him online.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon," Crews wrote on Instagram Dec. 12. "I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent."

"This hurts. You left us too soon," he continued. "You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like."

Fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero also honored Braugher in a moving message.

"I will remember all the advice you gave me," she captioned a series of photos with Braugher on Instagram Dec. 13. "I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed."

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

"I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family," she added. "I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much. I really thought I'd see you again."

To see how more celebs are honoring Braugher, keep reading...

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Melissa Fumero

John P. Fleenor/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Chelsea Peretti

"Love you. Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t."

Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Terry Crews

"Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

John P. Fleenor/FOX/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Joe Lo Truglio

"So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop."

Marc Evan Jackson

"O Captain. My Captain."

Jordin Althaus/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dirk Blocker

"Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."

Instagram/Joel McKinnon Miller

Joel McKinnon Miller

"An actor prepares… Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him. #brooklyn99."

Instagram/Kyra Sedgwick

Kyra Sedgwick

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of the brilliant Andre Baugher. Sending love to all of his family and friends. Playing his other half in Brooklyn Nine-Nine will forever be one of the highlights of my career."

Christopher Polk/FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

FOX

“Everyone at FOX is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher. He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Andre's family and loved ones at this time.” 

Gilbert Flores/Deadline via Getty Images

Phil Lord

"I got to know Andre a little while doing the Brooklyn Nine-Nine pilot. He was a kind, thoughtful, supremely talented person. The way he and Andy’s opposite approaches to acting baffled & then slowly influenced each other was a magical dynamic that was the heart of the show."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Beth Dover

"Just so gutted to hear about the loss of Andre Braugher. He was always so gracious and nice to me in those early days of Brooklyn Nine Nine. The first event I went to as Joes plus one, I was self conscious and didn’t want to get in the way of the cast doing their thing, so I walked around alone and ended up at an empty card table. Andre saw me there and came over to keep me company when he absolutely did not have to. He made me feel like I mattered. I have never forgotten that kindness. I have a feeling he did that for a lot of people. We have lost a wonderful man and an incredible talent. May his memory be a blessing."

