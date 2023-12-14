Step Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Star-Studded Las Vegas Date Night

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel helped bring SexyBack to Sin City.
The couple stepped out for a star-studded date night as they celebrated the grand opening of the $3.7 billion Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort and casino Dec. 13.
Jessica, 41, wore a white draped gown with a thigh-high slit and black studded stiletto sandals while Justin, 42, sported a black tux and later appeared in a white one while performing onstage during the event.
The couple shared a photo from their date night on their Instagrams. Jessica captioned her post, "On our suit and tie s--t."
The Sinner actress followed it up with a selfie of herself wearing her husband of 11 years' bow tie, writing, "Morning after bow tie snatcher."
At the launch—where Justin performed several of his songs—the pair was joined at the launch by fellow celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Cher, Eva Longoria, Sylvester Stallone, Lenny Kravitz, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and Tom Brady.
Afterwards, Justin, Jessica and several of the other stars were spotted gambling together at the casino.
As Justin wrote of the evening on Instagram, alongside photos of him on and offstage, "1 night in Vegas."
After the performance, Justin and Jessica—who are parents to sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3—headed to Fontainebleau's LIV nightclub.
The Vegas outing was just the latest star-studded date night for the longtime couple, as Jessica accompanied the *NSYNC alum to the Trolls Band Together premiere in November.
And for the duo, spending time together is how they keep their bond strong.
"Justin always says, 'We cannot stop dating, we have to keep dating,'" Jessica explained on Today with Hoda and Jenna last year. "And he's right, you have to go on date nights. You have to take that time for yourself."
