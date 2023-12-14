Step Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Star-Studded Las Vegas Date Night

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were joined by a slew of fellow celebs as they celebrated the launch of the new Fontainebleau hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

Dec 14, 2023
Justin TimberlakeLas VegasJessica BielCouples
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel helped bring SexyBack to Sin City.

The couple stepped out for a star-studded date night as they celebrated the grand opening of the $3.7 billion Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort and casino Dec. 13.

Jessica, 41, wore a white draped gown with a thigh-high slit and black studded stiletto sandals while Justin, 42, sported a black tux and later appeared in a white one while performing onstage during the event.

The couple shared a photo from their date night on their Instagrams. Jessica captioned her post, "On our suit and tie s--t."

The Sinner actress followed it up with a selfie of herself wearing her husband of 11 years' bow tie, writing, "Morning after bow tie snatcher."

At the launch—where Justin performed several of his songs—the pair was joined at the launch by fellow celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Cher, Eva LongoriaSylvester Stallone, Lenny Kravitz, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and Tom Brady.

photos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's 2023 Italian Vacation

Afterwards, Justin, Jessica and several of the other stars were spotted gambling together at the casino.

ACES / BACKGRID

As Justin wrote of the evening on Instagram, alongside photos of him on and offstage, "1 night in Vegas."

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

After the performance, Justin and Jessica—who are parents to sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3—headed to Fontainebleau's LIV nightclub.

The Vegas outing was just the latest star-studded date night for the longtime couple, as Jessica accompanied the *NSYNC alum to the Trolls Band Together premiere in November.

And for the duo, spending time together is how they keep their bond strong.

"Justin always says, 'We cannot stop dating, we have to keep dating,'" Jessica explained on Today with Hoda and Jenna last year. "And he's right, you have to go on date nights. You have to take that time for yourself."

SplashNews.com

Keep reading for a look back at Justin and Jessica's cutest family moments over the years...

Instagram
Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

justintimberlake / Instagram
Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoy cake on her 40th birthday.

A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

MEGA
Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appeared on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

