Step Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Star-Studded Las Vegas Date Night

Watch : Justin Timberlake Posts Birthday Tribute to "Badass" Wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel helped bring SexyBack to Sin City.

The couple stepped out for a star-studded date night as they celebrated the grand opening of the $3.7 billion Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort and casino Dec. 13.

Jessica, 41, wore a white draped gown with a thigh-high slit and black studded stiletto sandals while Justin, 42, sported a black tux and later appeared in a white one while performing onstage during the event.

The couple shared a photo from their date night on their Instagrams. Jessica captioned her post, "On our suit and tie s--t."

The Sinner actress followed it up with a selfie of herself wearing her husband of 11 years' bow tie, writing, "Morning after bow tie snatcher."

At the launch—where Justin performed several of his songs—the pair was joined at the launch by fellow celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Cher, Eva Longoria, Sylvester Stallone, Lenny Kravitz, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and Tom Brady.