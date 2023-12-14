Laura Dern Weighs In on Big Little Lies Season 3 After Nicole Kidman’s Announcement

Laura Dern is more than ready to step back into Monterey.
Just a few weeks after Nicole Kidman revealed that season three of Big Little Lies is in the works, the Jurassic Park star gushed about the bond she has with her costars from the HBO drama.
"Well, let's just say we're best friends in art and in life," Laura told Today.com on Dec. 13. "And there would be nothing more fun for all of us. You know, we would have the time of our lives."
Nicole first dropped the bombshell that another season of the series—which also stars alongside Laura, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley—while reflecting on what the show meant to her.
"It sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire," she explained at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event Nov. 17. "And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."
The Emmy Award-winning drama, based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, became an instant hit after its debut in 2017 year, leading to a second installment adding Meryl Streep to the stacked cast.
However, since the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée in 2021, the show's leading ladies have expressed hesitation about returning to Monterey without.
In fact, Zoe previously admitted that while the cast has had discussions she ultimately didn't think it would ever come to fruition.
"I don't think it is [returning]," the High Fidelity star admitted in a November 2022 TikTok. "We talked about doing a season three a lot and, unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year and I just can't imagine going on without him."
She added, "He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it's done."
But as fans await for more updates on Big Little Lies' possible third season, keep reading to find out some enticing books that have been adapted for the screen.
(E! and Today.com are part of the NBCUniversal family.)