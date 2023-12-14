Laura Dern Weighs In on Big Little Lies Season 3 After Nicole Kidman’s Announcement

Watch : If "Big Little Lies" Went Down IRL

Laura Dern is more than ready to step back into Monterey.

Just a few weeks after Nicole Kidman revealed that season three of Big Little Lies is in the works, the Jurassic Park star gushed about the bond she has with her costars from the HBO drama.

"Well, let's just say we're best friends in art and in life," Laura told Today.com on Dec. 13. "And there would be nothing more fun for all of us. You know, we would have the time of our lives."

Nicole first dropped the bombshell that another season of the series—which also stars alongside Laura, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley—while reflecting on what the show meant to her.

"It sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire," she explained at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event Nov. 17. "And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."